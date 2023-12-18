Diana evening dress sells for £1m to set auction record

The Princess initially donned the dress in Italy in 1985 while on a royal tour with Charles - Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

A gown worn by Diana, Princess of Wales in 1985 has set a fashion record, going under the hammer in Hollywood for 11 times its estimated price.

The black, ballerina-length velvet evening dress sold at Julien’s Auctions for $1,148,080 (£904,699).

The Jacques Azagury gown came with a matching illustration and had previously been estimated by experts to sell for $100,000 (£78,801).

However, the gown – complete with shoulder pads, a blue organza skirt, a large bow and a sash – has now become the most expensive dress worn by Diana to be sold at auction.

The previous record holder, a 1991 velvet gown by Victor Edelstein, fetched $604,800 (£476,461) at an auction in January.

Diana initially donned the dress in Italy in 1985 while on a royal tour with Prince Charles, and again to the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in 1986.

The collector’s item was constructed with fabric chosen by the textile merchant Jakob Schlaepfer and features metallic embroidered stars threaded by the design team at Jacques Azagury.

The ballerina skirt was considered a nod to her patronage of the English National Ballet and her love of dance.

Also on sale at the Julien’s Auctions and TCM Present: Hollywood Legends event was a blouse worn by Diana for her engagement portrait in 1981.

The pink crepe blouse, which features a ruff-like collar and loose pleats to the front, was captured on film by the royal photographer Lord Snowdon.

It sold for $381,000 (£300,228), which was nearly four times its original estimate of $80,000 (£63,040).

Hollywood stars’ clothes also up for auction included a Givenchy dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in the 1963 comedy film Charade, a sleeveless gown worn by Gloria Swanson in 1950’s Sunset Boulevard and Barbra Streisand’s sailor dress from the 1960s television special My Name Is Barbra.