Diana wrote how Prince William ‘adores his little brother’ in letter to housekeeper

A series of handwritten letters and cards sent by Diana, Princess of Wales, to her housekeeper Violet Collison are going up for sale on July 30 - Joe Giddens/PA

An “intimate” letter from Diana, Princess of Wales, describing how Prince William “adores his little brother” and smothers him with hugs and kisses, is to be sold at auction.

The note, illustrating a proud mother’s love for her sons, harks back to happier times and will be considered all the more poignant in the wake of the ongoing rift between the two brothers.

It is one of several sent from the late Princess to Violet Collison, the family’s former housekeeper, to be put up for sale.

Ms Collison, who the Princess affectionately called Collie, was head housekeeper to her parents at Park House on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

During her time there, she welcomed the births of the Princess and her three siblings, Sarah, Jane and Charles.

Princess Diana with her sons Prince Harry and Prince William - Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

The correspondence, being auctioned by Sworders in Stansted Mountfitchet in Essex, reveals that the two women remained in touch throughout the Princess’s life.

Most of the letters are thank-you notes for birthday and Christmas presents given to Diana and the two boys, but they often include a line or two about the Princess’s life at the time.

In one letter, written from Kensington Palace on Sept 25 1984, Diana thanked Collie for a gift sent to mark Harry’s first Christmas.

She noted that “William adores his little brother & spends the entire time pouring an endless supply of hugs & kisses over Harry”.

Diana wrote that 'William adores his little borther' in a letter written to 'Collie' - Joe Giddens/PA

A double-sided letter, written on Buckingham Palace notepaper, was dated July 8 1981 - three weeks before the royal wedding.

In it, Diana wrote: “Everyone frantically busy here doing last minute decorations ... the bride-to-be has remained quite calm!”

A note dated Dec 26 1982, reveals of her then six-month-old son: “William was totally bemused by the event of Christmas, but couldn’t take his eyes off the lights!’” Another, sent two years later, on Dec 13 1984, suggested that William had opened the presents before Christmas: “William found the parcels and dived into the paper before I could stop him,” the Princess wrote.

Cards written to Collie from the late Princess Diana - Joe Giddens/PA

When Diana’s parents separated, Collie followed her mother, Frances Shand Kyd, to London in 1967, working for her and her new husband until returning to Norfolk to retire in 1973.

Collie died in 2013 at the age of 89.

The collection of more than a dozen letters and cards is to be sold as part of the Out of the Ordinary Sale on July 30.

Each note has an estimated sale price of between £200 and £1,200, with the handful mentioning William and Harry expected to fetch the most.

The series of letters and cards will be sold at auction on July 30 - Joe Giddens/PA

Luke Macdonald, director at Sworders Auctioneers, said the letters were “so intimate”.

“They’re things that otherwise we probably would not be aware of outside the small circles of the Royal family,” he told the BBC.

“The fact that she was wanting to say a special thank you - for albeit small presents - really says how kind and generous and caring Diana was.”

He said of Collie: “She was a constant in Diana’s life, somebody she could relate to and perhaps even escape from the world she was in. There was huge affection - she adored her.”