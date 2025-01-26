Dianne Buswell looks so different rocking sweeping fringe

Strictly champ Dianne Buswell delighted fans at the weekend when she shared a stunning photograph of herself rocking a sweeping fringe.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the professional dancer, 35, uploaded a carousel of snapshots documenting some of her recent highlights. Amongst the pictures, Dianne included a radiant selfie in which she could be seen posing with a choppy, eyebrow-grazing fringe in the same fiery hue as her long locks.

Dianne switched up her look with a choppy fringe (Instagram)

Dianne, who is renowned for switching up her look, captioned her photo "hair cut or hair clip???" suggesting that her new 'do may not in fact be a permanent change.

Her glam transformation sparked a flurry of sweet messages in the comments section, with one writing: "So beautiful. The fringe needs a comeback," while a second noted: "Love that look Dianne!!" and a third added: "looove the fringe omg!! so glad you're having the best time on tour."

The professional dancer loves to experiment with her hair (Instagram)

Over the years, the Aussie dancer has experimented with a kaleidoscope of hair colours. During an exclusive interview with HELLO! in August last year, she explained: "During my time as a professional dancer I've obviously had many colours, but I think the red for me was the one I felt the most confident dancing on stage with and it's kind of stuck with me."

She also explained that her confidence has continued to soar, revealing that she is no longer worrying about what others may think of her. "I think as a younger girl I was worried about what other people would think of me, but now I'm like, you know what, I like to lead the way and I like to be unique and unapologetically me," she said.

Dianne at The Pride of Britain Awards in 2024 (Getty Images)

Dianne continued: "So I think that's where I feel the most confident, when I'm not worried about what other people think. If I like it, then I think that's good enough which makes me feel really confident."

Dianne's life off-screen

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell met on Strictly in 2018 (Getty Images)

Away from the glitz and glamour of Strictly, Dianne relishes spending time with her boyfriend, Joe Sugg. The pair, who crossed paths on the hit BBC show in 2018, live together in a stunning mansion near Brighton which they've since transformed into their dream home.

The ultra-modern property oozes luxury and boasts its own cinema room, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool and five bedrooms. Outside, the pair have a gorgeous garden complete with a sleek patio area for outdoor entertaining.

Dianne and Joe have an epic cinema room in their West Sussex home (Instagram)

Dianne and Joe have previously spoken about their plans to start a family one day. "Joe and I, we both love kids, so of course one day we would love to have our own children," the flame-haired dancer told HELLO!.

"But we're taking it as it comes and at the moment, we are happy with how we're going."