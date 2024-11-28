Dick's Sporting Goods Black Friday sale will save you up to 50% on Columbia, Nike and more

Gear up for less with Black Friday savings on all things sports and outdoors. (Dick's Sporting Goods)

Whether you're a Survivor contestant in training or just consider leggings your second skin, we highly suggest you meander over to the Dick's Sporting Goods Black Friday deals. Right now, the athletic retailer has discounted top styles from fan-favorite brands like Nike, Patagonia, Solo Stove and more.

So, what does that mean numbers-wise? You can score up to 50% off select clothing and outerwear, including up to 30% off North Face and 25% off Carhartt. Quench your thirst with up to 30% off select drinkware from Stanley and Yeti, and get ready to hit the greens with up to 60% off golf equipment. There's everything from a Nishiki Mountain Bike for $100 off to a cozy and stylish Columbia puffer coat for nearly $200 off.

We dug through the mountain of deals to find the true standouts that are actually worth your hard-earned money. Keep scrolling to take advantage of the best Dick's Sporting Goods Black Friday deals — and don't wait to add your favorites to your cart, because these steals will sell out in a flash. And while you're at it, check out some more of our top Black Friday deals happening this year.

Best Dick's Sporting Goods Black Friday Deals

Dick's Sporting Goods Solo Stove Mesa XL Fire Pit $70 $110 Save $40 The little sibling of the bestselling Solo Stove Bonfire, this table-top fire pit has the same smokeless flame and is just the right size for smaller groups or on-the-road ambiance. It comes with a pop-out stand that sets up in seconds and it runs on wood pellets, small sticks or traditional firewood. The best thing, though? It burns smoke- and soot-free. "I didn't realize just how much I'd love the bonfire but it's been so fun for outdoor parties and football games," shared a five-star reviewer. "The fires are easy to light and burn so well." $70 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods Calia Women's Inspire High Rise 7/8 Leggings $10 $98 Save $88 Save up to a wild 90% and get inspired to take your workouts to the next level — some reviewers even say these Calia leggings are better than popular, pricier styles from Lululemon and Athleta. They feature a comfy high-rise waist, minimal seams and hip pockets on both sides for storing essentials like keys and cards. Prices vary from color to color! "It is my first time trying this brand and it's as pretty as the pictures," described a five-star reviewer. "It is true to size, soft but a little thinner than I thought, but not see-through. I went to boot camp and walked over 5 miles, it was very comfortable and had no issues. Just ordered another color." $10 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods Columbia Women's Ruby Falls Novelty Jacket $59 $240 Save $181 It's hard not to feel cozy and cute in a warm puffer jacket — especially when said jacket is made of fluffy fleece, and 75% off. Add in the warm sherpa-lined collar and flattering black shade and you're ready for an arctic trek! Its slightly oversized design makes it comfy and marshmallowy, as all puffers should be. "Super comfy and warm," said one bundled-up fashionista. "It does run a tad bit big, especially in the length of the arms, but helpful if you want to layer up. Although you don't really need to as it keeps you so warm." $59 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods DSG Women's Seamless Strappy Bra $8 $25 Save $17 Sometimes, less is more when it comes to undergarments — that's where this light-support sports bra comes in. It's ideal for low-impact activities like running errands or puttering around the garden, and it offers a personalized fit thanks to the adjustable straps and removable cups. All of the colors are on sale, but you'll get the best deal on this fun lime green shade. "Loving this new bra," writes a reviewer. "Great fit, doesn’t dig into skin. Many color choices. Perfect for working out or hanging out." $8 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods Nike Women's InfinityRN 4 Running Shoes $70 $160 Save $90 A new pair of highly rated, feather-light running shoes is always a good idea. Nike's InfinityRN 4s have an extra layer of reactive cushioning that softens the impact of your steps, giving you a smoother, more responsive stride, while a curved outsole helps distribute your weight and increase momentum. "I'm a nurse and have zero arch in my feet," explained one shopper. "My feet are super sensitive when it comes to shoes and I need the extra support. I tried these on and loved them. And for 12-hour shifts they are amazing. My feet don't hurt after and they prevent my feet from feeling icky and sweaty." $70 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods Nishiki Pueblo Mountain Bike $200 $350 Save $150 If you're in the market for a new mountain bike, this one is a sweet $150 off. With features like seven-speed twist shifting, dual linear-pull brakes and off-road tires for extra traction, this bike gives you plenty of bang for your buck. It's also weather-resistant and lightweight, so you don't have to worry about it rusting or being a pain to drag uphill. "Bought one for my son; now I want one," admitted this Dick's shopper. "Ride's pretty nice for road and light trail stuff and shifts pretty smooth for low-end components." $200 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods Fitness Gear 32 lb. Neoprene Dumbbell Kit $70 $90 Save $20 Looking to amp up your home gym? This set of dumbbells is great for everyday workouts like basic strength training, barre and pilates. It comes with a set of 3-pound, 5-pound and 8-pound weights, and a convenient rack for storing them all. It's a great deal, considering a lot of dumbbells cost $30 for just one. "Got these as a starter set," shared a happy reviewer. "Great for beginners or basic strength workouts. Easy to grip and doesn't get disgusting when sweating." $70 at Dick's Sporting Goods

