When people think of tomatoes, the image of a round, bright red orb hanging from a vine comes to mind. Although that imagery is undeniably classic, the truth is that tomatoes come in all kinds of varieties with different shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. Even tomatoes that have that classic red hue are not all the same.

Round and Roma tomatoes are two of the most readily available types of red tomatoes in grocery stores. They are nearly identical in color, so it can be hard to discern what makes them unique from each other just by looking. The most noticeable difference is their shape; round tomatoes are large and round while Roma tomatoes are smaller and ovular.

Of course, shape and size are not all that matters. Both tomatoes have different uses in the kitchen. They even have different flavors and textures. Understanding the differences between round and Roma tomatoes is key to bringing out their full potential in each and every dish.

What Are Round Tomatoes?

multiple whole round tomatoes - Bhofack2/Getty Images

Round tomatoes are more commonly known by their nickname -- beefsteak tomatoes. These tomatoes are round, as the name implies, with a somewhat flat top, and are known for their large size. During their peak season, a singular round tomato can weigh as much as an entire pound or more, making these tomatoes one of the largest tomato varieties in the world. They can also come in a variety of colors, including red, green, orange, and yellow.

On the inside, round tomatoes are firm and thick, with a meaty texture to match its nickname. The flavor is somewhat sweet but mild overall. Round tomatoes are known for having high water content, which is what makes them famously juicy. These tomatoes can be found in grocery stores year-round, but they tend to reach peak ripeness during summer. A nice, ripe round tomato will feel firm to the touch but not necessarily hard and have shiny, bright skin.

What Are Roma Tomatoes?

whole and sliced Roma tomatoes - barmalini/Shutterstock

Roma tomatoes are sometimes called plum tomatoes. However, it should be known that not all plum tomatoes are Roma tomatoes; Roma is just a specific type of plum tomato. These are oblong in shape and medium in size, somewhat bigger than cherry tomatoes or grape tomatoes but not as big as round tomatoes. Their skin is smooth and firm, but noticeably thinner than the skin of most other types of tomatoes.

When it comes to taste, Roma tomatoes are known for being tangy and sweet. Their texture is somewhat meaty and quite dense due to the fact they have less water content than other tomatoes. They also have less seeds and more pulp than other tomatoes. These combined traits make them less juicy overall, which means they do not secrete a lot of juice when cut. However, this does not make them less flavorful.

Both Variants Have Dfferent Culinary Purposes

sauce pan of tomato sauce - Artindividual/Getty Images

Round tomatoes are renowned for their juiciness, to the point that some people actually just eat them like apples. They are also great at holding their shape when sliced, which is why they are commonly used in sandwiches. Plus, their large size makes them perfect for dishes like hamburgers. Round tomatoes are also used in salads, either in wedges or diced into cubes.

This is not to say that round tomatoes cannot also be cooked. Round tomatoes work great in sauces for pasta dishes or in salsa and chip dips. They can also be cooked simply by cutting them into slices and placing them on the grill, like a vegetarian hamburger patty.

Roma tomatoes are particularly great for making homemade tomato sauce. Other common uses include dicing them for salads, adding them to stews, and roasting them for soups. They can also be used in sandwiches and wraps, although they will not hold their shape as well as round tomatoes.

One unique way to use Roma tomatoes is on pizza as a topping. Their lower water content means they are less likely to make dishes soggy. This means that these tomatoes can be sliced or diced without totally soaking through pizza dough or making the other toppings waterlogged.

Round And Roma Tomatoes Have Different Origins

ripe and unripe tomatoes - Jed Share/kaoru Share/Getty Images

Round tomatoes are specifically native to the Andes region along the South American coast, particularly in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Peru. Although they were introduced to the rest of the world via Spanish colonizers in the 1500s, they were not as widely popular as they are today until the 1800s. The beefsteak nickname followed shortly after, first appearing in a seed catalog in 1869.

Unlike round tomatoes, Roma tomatoes were bred on purpose. Roma tomatoes are actually a cross between three types of tomatoes in particular: San Marzano, Pan American, and Red Top. The idea was to create a durable and disease-resistant tomato with a unique shape; in 1955, this idea came to fruition and the Roma tomato was born. Unfortunately, the original Roma tomato no longer exists. The plant has since been replaced by hybrid versions, which are supposed to have even more disease resistance and higher harvest yields. Despite this change over time, the modern Roma tomato is still loved for its hardiness, as well as its great taste.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.