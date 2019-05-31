Dina Asher-Smith Just Took Home Another Gold Medal

From ELLE

ELLE's July cover-star, Dina Asher-Smith has dominated the The IAAF Diamond League, in Stockholm, despite freezing windy conditions, and taken home gold.

British sprinter Asher-Smith beat Olympic champion Elaine Thompson from Jamaica and two-time world champion Dafne Schippers from the Netherlands. Asher-Smith finished the 200m race with a world-lead of 22.18 seconds at the elite track and field competition. This is her fastest ever time outside of major championships.

The race has given her confidence with the upcoming World Championships. Just after finishing, she said: 'I'm really happy. I wasn't anticipating the time that I ran', while noting that she needs to keep up the momentum in a bid to 'run faster by September.'

Dina Asher-Smith handed over her winning flowers to her Mum, Julie.

She now shares the 27 fastest times ever recorded by a British woman at 200m, with Kathy Cook - the British olympic athlete from the 1980s - holding eight of those and Asher-Smith 19.

Photo credit: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / Contributor - Getty Images More

As well as this, it has made her just the third woman to beat Dafne Schippers and Elaine Thompson in a 200m race. The two other women being American Tori Bowie and Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo. But Asher-Smith's winning margin over the two is the biggest to date.

Next up is her first 100m of the season, in Rome.

Speaking to ELLE UK the Brit detailed her life motto,‘I’m one of those people who, when everyone says, “You can’t do that”, I’m like, “Yeah I can”. So my motto would literally be: f*ck it.’

And it looks like that life motto is serving her well.





('You Might Also Like',)