The Diplomat star Allison Janney's love life explored

Allison Janney is wowing viewers with her portrayal of VP Grace Penn in the new season of Netflix's smash-hit political thriller, The Diplomat, starring opposite Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell.

The 64-year-old actress has held a number of iconic roles over her impressive career, from C. J. Cregg in The West Wing to recovering addict Bonnie Plunkett in the CBS sitcom, Mom. While Allison has been a regular fixture on our screens for decades, how much do you know about her life away from the cameras? Find out all about her love life here…

Allison's love life

While it's not known if Allison is currently in a relationship, she did reveal what she's looking for in a partner during an interview with People earlier this year.

"Someone who has got a great relationship to the world, first of all, and they're extremely funny," said the Palm Royale star. "Someone who makes me laugh and appreciates me."

When asked if she has any "deal breakers", Allison said: "Smoking, alcoholic. Mean-spirited, people that are mean to waiters. I like people to be kind," adding that whoever she dates "must love dogs". "If they don't love dogs, that's nope. Can't. Nope. Pass, swipe, whatever you say," she said.

The Juno star was previously linked to production manager Philip Joncas, whom she met on the set of The Way, Way Back in 2012. The pair dated for five years before splitting in 2017.

Allison also dated fellow actor Richard Jenik, her co-star in the 2005 drama film Our Very Own. The former couple became engaged in 2004 but broke up two years later.

Allison's comments on being child-free

While she's perhaps best known for playing a mom in the CBS sitcom, Mom, Allison doesn't have any children in real life – and is completely fine with her decision.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021, Allison explained: "I think if I'd found the right guy at the right time and wanted to have kids, I probably would have with the right partner.

Allison is known for playing Claudia Jean 'C.J.' Cregg on The West Wing (Getty)

"Because I wasn't ever really confident that I wanted to have kids, and I would rather regret not having kids than have kids and regret it."

She continued: "I'm OK with it. I really am, this time in my life, getting to know who I am and what I want. So, I’d love to eventually find someone to share my life with, but if it doesn’t happen, I think I’ll be just fine. But it would be nice."