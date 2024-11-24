Disability support dogs graduate with honours

Andrea Jack, who has a form of arthritis, says her support dog, Nikey, helps give her indepedence [BBC]

Labradors, retrievers, spaniels and collies all graduated as support dogs for people with disabilities at a ceremony.

The event at the Quays Hotel, Sheffield, celebrated dogs and volunteers, and raised money for Support Dogs.

The charity, which has been helping people across the UK for 32 years, provides trained dogs to assist with tasks around the house, as well as emotional support and seizure awareness.

Rita Howson, the charity's chief executive, said: "To see the impact the dogs make to so many people’s lives, that is pure job satisfaction."

She added: "It’s just tremendous because I’ve been with the charity 31 years.

"I started as a volunteer dog trainer, so I’ve watched the charity grow and evolve."

Rita Howson has worked with Support Dogs since 1993 [BBC]

The Sheffield-based charity was founded in 1992. It specialises in providing disability assistance dogs for people with physical disabilities, seizure alert dogs for people with epilepsy, and dogs for autistic children.

One in four of the dogs are rescue animals.

Andrea Jack, from Wigan, attended the ceremony with Nikey, who was graduating after completing the puppy training programme.

Nikey is Ms Jack's second support dog. She explained: "Ruby was my own pet dog and they trained her for me, but when they reach 10 years old they retire.

"I was first introduced to Nikey when she was about 18 months, at which point she was already very good with all the basic training, but then they have intensive training to learn the tasks that you need."

Rafa was among the dogs graduating on Sunday [BBC]

Ms Jack has a form of auto-immune arthritis that affects her joints, back and hands.

"I drop things a lot and it’s difficult to pick them up, so she [Nikey] does all sort of things that help with that.

"She does things like empty the washing machine. She’ll pick anything up that I drop, but she also helps me to get undressed, so she can pull my socks and my trousers off."

She added: "Having an assistance dog gives you that degree of independence. And also safety.

"At home she’s trained to fetch the phone for me. So if I needed to phone for help, she’ll run and bring the phone for me.

"And obviously there's also lots of lovely companionship from this little bundle of joy."

Heidi Robinson and Rolo, who graduated earlier [BBC]

Heidi Robinson took her three-year-old dog, Rolo, to be trained at Support Dogs.

He graduated on Sunday after passing his tests and now supports Ms Robinson around the house.

She said: "I’ve had him since he was born. He can load the washing machine and empty it, help strip the bed, pick things up, fetch blankets, pass car keys, all sorts.

"There’s not much he can’t do."

