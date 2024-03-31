"I ditched uni for farming. I love being covered in mud, not stuck at a desk"

Meet the Gen-Z farmer who chose to not follow the herd and go to university - and says she loves being "covered in mud" instead of being stuck in an office. Erin Murgatroyd, 22, turned to farming as soon as she finished her A-levels and now looks after 400 cows on her farm in Blackawton, Devon. She said she had felt pressure from her teachers to go to university but wanted to go into farming out of "spite" - and doesn't regret her decision. Now she earns £32,000 a year by spending her days mucking out and milking cows.