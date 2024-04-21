How to make DIY foaming soap at home in a few easy steps

As the saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention. And in these challenging times, many of us are increasingly on the lookout for ways to save a buck or two wherever we can. A nickel or a dime saved on household goods can quickly add up. And if you're trying to stretch your weekly budget or simply don't want to overpay for something you could easily create more cheaply yourself, it's important to focus on the little things. One way to make your money go further and get more bang for your buck is to make your own liquid soap.

How to make DIY foaming soap

Time needed: 5 minutesDifficulty: Easy Tools:

Ingredients:

3 to 4 tbsp liquid soap

Clean water

Steps:

Add liquid soap to empty container. Fill the rest with water. Pump!

When was liquid soap invented?

Liquid soap is not a modern invention. A crude form of liquid soap using a bar soap formula mixed with ammonia was first marketed way back in 1865 when American, William Shepphard, was granted a patent. However, liquid soap had been used before in industrial settings, and as Shepphard's patent was for "Improved Liquid Soap," it's safe to assume he was simply first to market rather than the inventor.

It wasn't until the late 1970s that liquid soap became a household item. Prior to 1979, it was mainly found only in public restrooms. But when a Minnesota company called Minnetonka bought a large consignment of lotion pumps and began mass-producing liquid soap, the idea took off.

How effective is liquid soap?

As we learned during the pandemic, frequent and diligent handwashing is crucial when it comes to safeguarding your health. The good news is that liquid soap and bar soap are each effective against bacteria and viruses, though they work slightly differently.

Store-bought liquid soap, and some homemade recipes, often include moisturizer, so it's less drying than bar soap on your hands. It's also more convenient to use. One pump, a little water, and you're good to go. On the other hand, pun intended, bar soap frequently contains fewer chemicals and is more effective at removing visible dirt due to the friction necessary to create a lather.

But whatever type of soap you choose, liquid, bar, homemade, or manufactured, the important thing is to use it liberally and often, as studies have shown that washing your hands with soap and water for 15-20 seconds at a time can reduce bacterial counts by 90%.

