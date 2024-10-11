Does my toddler need speech therapy?

Maybe you’ve noticed it at a recent playdate: while other little ones are chattering away, your sweet babe is quieter, using fewer words, or communicating differently. Comparison and panic can creep in quickly. Then the questions start popping up, alongside the mom guilt. You may worry that somehow you didn’t do enough tummy time, didn’t read enough books, or missed some crucial developmental window.

But you haven’t done anything wrong. If you think your toddler may need speech and language therapy, we want you to know that you are not alone—and that there is help available. As the founders of Wee Talkers, we have 25+ years of experience working with families of toddlers as speech-language pathologists (SLPs). Here, we’ll walk through signs that your toddler may need speech therapy, the milestones we typically expect from ages 1 to 3, and what to expect if your toddler participates in speech/language therapy.

Normal speech and language development in toddlers

Language development in babies and toddlers happens at a rapid pace. It’s amazing to watch! They’ll go from saying a few words around their first birthday, to saying an average of 200 to 300 words by 24 months of age.

But there is a lot more to communication than the number of words a child can say. When speech language pathologists consider a toddler’s skills, they look at several aspects such as: understanding of language, use of language, articulation (the way sounds are pronounced), and more. We have an in-depth toddler milestone checklist to help families gain a better understanding of their child’s communication strengths and areas where they might need more support.

Signs that may indicate a need for speech therapy

According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), signs your child may need speech and language therapy because of a language disorder include:

Not smiling or interacting with others

Not babbling (4-10 months)

Making only a few sounds or gestures, like pointing (7-12 months)

Not understanding what others say (7 months-2 years)

Saying only a few words (12-18 months)

Not easily understanding words (18 months-2 years)

Not putting together sentences (1.5-3 years)

Struggling to play and talk with other children (2-3 years)

Having trouble with early reading and writing skills (2.5-3 years)

According to ASHA, signs your child may need speech and language therapy because of a speech disorder include:

Saying p, b, m, h, and w incorrectly in words (1-2 years)

Saying k, g, f, t, d, and n incorrectly in words (2-3 years)

Producing speech that’s unclear, even to familiar people (2-3 years)

When to seek evaluation from an SLP

We recommend that parents seek a formal evaluation by a speech-language pathologist (SLP) at any point they become concerned about their child’s communication skills. Children’s brains grow more rapidly in the first three years of life than they ever will again, and it is so important to get support at this early age, when the brain has the greatest neuroplasticity.

If you’re reluctant to seek an evaluation, you’re not alone. We hear that sentiment often. But we always reassure families that an evaluation will only be helpful because either 1) you get the support your child needs, or 2) you’re given peace of mind that your child is meeting milestones and progressing as would be expected. It’s never too early (or too late) to get the support your child needs.

It’s important to note that evaluations won’t be stressful for your toddler. There are usually lots of toys, a friendly face, and the speech language pathologist will be asking you lots of questions as they play.

What to expect from speech therapy for toddlers

Speech therapy for toddlers is play-based and fun—that’s how toddlers learn! And there is a big emphasis on parent coaching. A speech therapy visit is typically only an hour a week, and you’re with your toddler so much more than that. This is why parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate in the speech/language therapy session and are taught and encouraged to use language stimulation strategies they’ve learned throughout the week during daily routines and play. Most toddlers love participating in speech therapy. The therapist will take the time to get to know your child’s interests and make it fun for them.

A note on the ‘wait and see’ approach

Some pediatricians will recommend to “wait and see” if the speech and language skills your child is behind on will develop on their own. But we can tell you with certainty, this is not the best path. Instead, we say, “support and see.”

While it is true that some kids will “catch up” on their own, we have no way of knowing who will or who will not. This is why we encourage all families of young children to be proactive when it comes to seeking support for their child’s language development and learning what they can do at home. In our experience, families never regret getting support.