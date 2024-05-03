Dog with a ‘heart of gold’ has spent 1 year at NC shelter. She still needs a home

A charming and affectionate dog has spent one year in a North Carolina shelter — and still needs a home.

“This female boxer mix is not just your average pup — she’s a bundle of joy with a heart of gold,” the Greensboro shelter wrote April 30 in a Facebook post. “From the moment you meet her, you’ll be greeted with enthusiastic kisses and a wagging tail that never seems to stop. Phoebe’s love for humans knows no bounds.”

The shelter — the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of the Triad — said Phoebe arrived after she was found as a stray. She recently marked one year at the facility, becoming one of its longest residents.

“Despite her rough start as a stray and coming to us from a local shelter, Phoebe has blossomed into a playful and outgoing pup who thrives on love and attention,” the animal organization wrote.

Phoebe is described as “the ultimate embodiment of charm” and a fan of peanut butter treats. The 2-year-old pup also loves soccer and would make an ideal exercise companion, the SPCA told McClatchy News in a May 1 email.

“Phoebe would do well in an active household (she can handle the chaos of family life),” the shelter wrote. “Once she is tired, she will love to couch snuggle.”

As of May 3, the SPCA’s website shows the “energetic” dog is still up for adoption. More details about the organization’s adoption process can be found at triadspca.org.

“We wonder every day why Phoebe is still with us,” the shelter wrote. “Phoebe’s perfect family hasn’t found her yet. When they do, they will be rewarded with loyalty, love, and affection. Not to mention, those awesome ears and soft coat.”

