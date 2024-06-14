Dog with life-threatening injury dumped in cemetery

Dee Dee was found collapsed and abandoned at Northern Cemetery in Hull [RSPCA]

A dog with a life-threatening leg infection found dumped in a cemetery is in need of a new home, a 200-year-old animal charity has said.

Dee Dee, a young springer spaniel, suffered an open, infected wound on the top of her right leg, which is thought to be the result of a dog bite.

She was discovered collapsed inside the entrance gates of Northern Cemetery in Hull by a member of the public in March.

The RSPCA suspected she may also have been beaten and said she could do "little more than lift her head".

The young springer spaniel "has made wonderful progress" since receiving urgent treatment, the RSPCA says [RSPCA]

Dee Dee, believed to be three years old, "has made wonderful progress" after she was taken quickly to a vet for treatment, said the charity, which is celebrating its 200th birthday this week.

She is currently being looked after at the RSPCA's York, Harrogate & District branch where "she is waiting for a loving new home".

In 2023, the charity said it dealt with more than 4,200 incidents across the county and was "now braced for another busy period this year".

"[Dee Dee is] one of countless animals the RSPCA will be hoping to find new homes for in its 200th anniversary year," said a spokesperson.

RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said animals in the UK were facing "some of the biggest threats in our history" including the cost of living crisis, the growth of intensive farming and climate change.

"Our birthday week was the busiest week of the whole year in 2023 - and we’re proud that, working with the public, we’re continuing to help animals in the East Riding of Yorkshire and across the country."

The society was created in 1824 by a group of campaigners in a London coffee shop, according to the RSPCA. William Wilberforce was among the 22 founding members.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links