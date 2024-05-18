Dog overlooked for 1,000 days seeks new home

A dog that has spent 1,000 days in rescue care is desperate to find a new home.

Chester is a Malinois-lurcher cross and found himself in the care of Stowmarket-based Suffolk Animal Rescue through no fault of his own.

According to the rescue he is a "bouncy, happy-go-lucky boy" who "loves to be on the go".

A spokesperson said on average dogs were only with them between one and four months and it was "heartbreaking to see him overlooked".

The rescue centre said Chester would need an experienced owner who could continue his behavioural training.

He would also need active owners to take him on long walks and give him lots of mental stimulation.

"Chester would like a child-free home as he has no idea how big he is," the rescue centre said.

"He could however live with a playful female dog who will tolerate his boisterous playstyle. He would like a dog of Labrador size and up.

"He is desperate to meet adopters who can love him and help tame his wild side."

They added he had "so much love to give and just craves attention from his humans".

