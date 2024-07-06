From dog parks to dog bars: Best pet-friendly spots in the US

Our furry friends are more than just pets — they're family. So, USA TODAY 10Best went on a quest to uncover the best ways to pamper your pet, as well as the top pet-friendly spots across the nation. From dog parks to pet subscription boxes, an expert panel made their picks across each of five categories. Then, readers voted for their favorites to determine the winners.

Click on each category below to see the full winners list:

Best Dog Bar: Bar K in Missouri and Oklahoma

Belly (or bark) up to the bar at Bar K

Bar K has three locations (Kansas City, St. Louis, and Oklahoma City) and offers a spacious dog park alongside a full-service restaurant and bar. Your pup can socialize and even enjoy their own plate from the pup menu.

Best Dog Park: Fiesta Island in San Diego, California

There's plenty of room to play at Fiesta Island

Much of San Diego's large Fiesta Island is designated as a leash-free zone, so your pup is free to romp across the sand or go for a swim in the calm bay. A 90-acre fenced off-leash dog park allows for safe exploration, with trails and beach access. Visitors will also find bonfire rings around the island's shore, perfect for an evening on the beach with the pooch.

Best Dog-Friendly Beach: Jupiter Dog Beach in Jupiter, Florida

Enjoy good, clean fun with your pup at Jupiter Dog Beach

Located in the Palm Beach area, Jupiter offers ample outdoor recreation opportunities for both tourists and their pets. Upon arrival to the beach, well-behaved dogs can run free without a leash, with no shortage of waste bag stations — thoughtfully provided by the Friends of Jupiter Beach organization — lining the surrounding shore.

Best Pet-Friendly Hotel: The Peabody Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee

The Peabody Memphis is not only duck-friendly, but also dog-friendly

The Peabody is a luxury hotel nestled in the heart of downtown Memphis, just a few blocks from Beale Street, "Home of the Blues." This hotel is famous for its mallard ducks that spend much of their day in the lobby fountain. In addition to the resident ducks, the Peabody also welcomes dogs, however, they must be leashed or in a carrier when in public areas.

Best Pet Subscription Box: CatLadyBox

Treat yourself and your cat(s) with the CatLadyBox

Choose the CatLadyBox (just for you) or the "Crazy" CatLadyBox that includes high-quality items for you and your buddy. You might get a T-shirt, hoodie, or cat-themed umbrella for yourself and cat toys and a bed for Mr. Kitty. The company also gives back, donating to cat rescues and organizations each month.

