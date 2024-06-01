Can Dogs and Cats Get Seasonal Allergies Like Their Owners? A Veterinary Technician Answers

“It’s more common than most people think,“ Michael Natale, a licensed veterinary technician, tells PEOPLE of seasonal pet allergies

TatyanaGl/Getty A stock image of a dog and a cat.

Pets can deal with seasonal allergies just like their owners.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Michael Natale — a licensed veterinary technician — details that cats and dogs can also suffer during the same times of year when their human counterparts find their allergies acting up.

"Every animal has the potential to have or get allergies. Just like people, they can also develop them as they get older," he says.

"It's more common than most people think," Natale adds.

Getty A stock image of a man sneezing into a tissue.

According to Natale, allergies in canines and felines must be handled on a "case by case basis, just like people."

"For example, my Rottweiler has severe allergies, so I perform weekly allergy injections on him, as well as provide biweekly medicated baths and food that best fit his allergens."

Natale, who also works as an educator and a talent acquisition and retention manager, details there is one allergy he sees often when it comes to pets.

"I see a lot of animals allergic to chicken, which can be found in many pet products," he explains.

A stock image of a dog print in the sand.

In order to help pets deal with their allergies, Natale tells PEOPLE that owners should "first find out exactly what they are allergic to."

"To do so, your primary veterinarian, or even a board-certified veterinary dermatologist, can test for allergens," he says.

Natale adds, "If you know the allergen, try your very best to avoid exposing your pet to that."

"Read product ingredients and allergy medications prescribed by your veterinarian, and most of all have your pet examined if you feel something is off about them," he continues.



Read the original article on People.