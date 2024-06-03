Dogs First' Airline Takes Inaugural Flight

A new airline catering specifically to dogs has taken its first flight. Bark Air’s Gulfstream G5s plane took off on 23 May from New York, with its first pup-and-owner passengers onboard. The aircraft fits 10 dogs of all sizes inside, along with their human companions. Before flying, a Bark Air concierge reportedly liaises with the humans about their dog. To ease the dogs’ flight anxiety, soothing music is played through the cabin speakers and lavender-scented towels are provided. Bark provides their own branded treats, as well as “doggie Champagne” (chicken broth) and “barkaccinos” (cups of whipped cream). Chef David Burke creates meals for the humans from the airport, and people-friendly snacks and drinks are available during the flight. Bark Air’s first-announced flight paths were New York to London and New York to Los Angeles. The Los Angeles flight costs $6,000 (£4,700) for a human and a dog while the London flight costs $8,000 (£6,300). With over 15,000 submissions from customers who’d like to see more routes, the company is reportedly considering Paris, Chicago, and Florida as their next destinations.