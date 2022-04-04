Doja Cat's entire Grammys skincare routine only cost $45 — seriously

Doja Cat's makeup artist shared the affordable secret to her Grammys skincare. (Image via Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The secret to Doja Cat's picture-perfect skin at Sunday's Grammy Awards is more affordable than you might think.

The 26-year-old singer hit the red carpet for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in a sparkling aquamarine gown with sheer skirt by Atelier Versace and '90s-inspired ice-blonde hair and shimmering lilac eyeshadow.

The singer was one of the night's big winners and took home her first Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song "Kiss Me More" with SZA.

Doja Cat's makeup artist Ernesto Casillas shared his secrets to the star's look on Instagram, where he revealed he relied on affordable products from The Ordinary to get the singer ready for her close-up.

Doja Cat's makeup artist Ernesto Casillas used products from The Ordinary to prepare the star's skin for the Grammys. (Images provided)

Casillas, who works with celebrities like Nicole Sherzinger, Tiffany Haddish and Lizzo, used a selection of the brand's products to "create a well hydrated and healthy complexion as a base" for makeup.

Casillas began with the Squalane Cleanser to remove impurities and hydrate the skin before applying a combination of Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution which improves skin texture, Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% to reduce the appearances of any blemishes and Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 to hydrate the skin.

The final step was applying a "generous layer" of Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA, a rich daily moisturizer that leaves skin feeling hydrated without any greasy residue.

Doja Cat's makeup artist used The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA to prepare her skin for the 2022 Grammys.

From $6 at SephoraFrom $6 at Deciem

The grand total for the entire skincare routine? Just $45.

While there are plenty of expensive moisturizers on the market, The Ordinary's Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA rings packs a serious punch when it comes to hydration.

The product's formula includes 11 amino acids, phospholipids, fatty acids and skincare super ingredient hyaluronic acid to protect and hydrate the outer layer of the skin. There are two sizes of product available, a travel-size moisturizer of 30 ml for $6 or 100 ml for $12.

Story continues

What people are saying

The Ordinary's Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA moisturizer is popular with both Deciem and Sephora shoppers and has racked up more than 204,000 "loves." It currently boasts a 4.1-star rating based on more than 1,700 reviews from shoppers who have called it an "amazing" moisturizer that won't irritate sensitive skin.

Doja Cat took home her first Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. (Image via Getty Images)

"This moisturizes my skin enough for the cold Canadian weather," one shopper wrote.

"This is a thicker cream but leaves my skin feeling so soft," another said, adding that they've noticed an improvement in their acne while using the moisturizer.

"This is what returns my skin back to its happy place," one said, while another added that "a little goes a long way."

Although there are plenty of positive reviews available there are some things to consider before you buy. Some shopper have said they found the product "too oily" for their skin, while others complain that their skin feel dry several hours after application. However many agreed that for the price, the product is a "good" addition to your skincare routine.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.