Donald Trump shot in the ear at political rally - live updates

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania (Anna Moneymaker)

Shots rang out at a rally for Donald Trump on Saturday July 13, with the former president reportedly "fine" after being "checked out at a local medical facility".

Minutes into his speech in Pennsylvania, shots could be heard and Trump was seen grabbing his ear in confusion before ducking down as Secret Service rushed the stage. Blood could be seen gushing from his right ear as he was escorted off stage and into a car.

It is unclear if it was a gun that was fired.

Blood rushes from Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's ear (Anna Moneymaker)

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow," his team said in a statement.

Anthony Guglielmi, US Secret Service chief of communications, added: "An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

Trump is rushed offstage by Secret Service (Anna Moneymaker)

Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage (Anna Moneymaker)

Audio from the incident heard the Secret Service shouting "shooter series of loud explosions or loud bangs" in the moments before the officers rushed the stage.

"The Secret Service went and immediately covered President Trump," it continued.

"Pool heard residual bangs afterward. Agents grabbed Trump, who was down".

