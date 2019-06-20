Donny Pangilinan surprised by end of love team

20 Jun – Donny Pangilinan recently admitted that he was surprised over onscreen partner Kisses Delavin's recent statement about the end of their love team DonKiss.

As reported on ABS-CBN, the actor recently took to Instagram Story to share his thoughts about the matter, saying that he understood the situation between them a bit different than Delavin.

"To my understanding, the partnership was still under review because of different expectations, with no final decision yet," he noted.

Nonetheless, Pangilinan expressed hope that fans of the love team would respect the actress' words, adding, "I sincerely wish Kisses and her family the best. Let's not fault find. Let's all support each other at this time."

He also stated that he is grateful for all the love shown by DonKiss' fans.

In a previous statement released on Instagram, Delavin acknowledged that the partnership has long been over, and urged fans not to start a fandom war over Pangilinan's "other partner", whom many believed to be the actor's fellow MYX VJ, Sharlene San Pedro.

(Photo Source: Danny Pangilinan Instagram)