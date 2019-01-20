Don't miss out: Coach is having a huge 50 percent off sale right now

Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, Coach is slashing prices sitewide on a huge selection of signature leather handbags, boots and more.
If you’ve been waiting to treat yourself, or you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift or on the search for the perfect boots for winter, Coach has something for you. For a limited time, shoppers can take advantage of 50 percent savings at Coach.com.
Below, shop the best of the Coach sale and head to coach.com for a full assortment, including men’s items. But hurry! This sale won’t last long and styles are selling out quickly.
The editors at Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Coach Double Swagger
A stylish and elegant new work bag for 2019: We love the combination of leather and suede, and gold clasp details make it look extra luxurious.
Shop it: Coach Double Swagger, $398 (was $795), coach.com
Coach Turnlock Hobo
An easy, carryall for all types of occasions. Grab it and go to work, run errands, or take it with you for dinner dates.
Shop it: Coach Turnlock Hobo, $175 (was $350), coach.com
Coach Dinky with Leopard Patchwork
This small stylish statement bag is perfect for an evening out. It’s sleek, thin and will fit all of your essentials, like a phone, keys and wallet.
Shop it: Coach Dinky with Leopard Patchwork, $248 ($495), coach.com
Coach Mercer Satchel 30
A fantastic alternative to a traditional briefcase, this sleek bag is great for businesswomen who always need their laptop handy.
Shop it: Coach Mercer Satchel 30, $200 (was $400), coach.com
Coach Urban Hiker
Finally, a winter hiking boot that doesn’t look hideous — we love the shearling lining on these stylish winter shoes.
Shop it: Coach Urban Hiker, $148 (was $295), coach.com
Coach Delaney Signature Buckle Heel Bootie
If you’ve been searching for the perfect black bootie, this is it. Its timeless design will pair seamlessly with your existing wardrobe for years to come.
Shop it: Coach Delaney Signature Buckle Heel Bootie, $163 (was $325), coach.com
Coach Oversized Signature Muffler with Hood
This hybrid of a poncho and scarf is the best of both worlds and you can wear it all winter long.
Shop it: Coach Oversized Signature Muffler with Hood, $148 (was $295), coach.com
