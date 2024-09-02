Don't snooze on this deal — Amazon's popular cooling pillows are $18 each for Labor Day

Doctors say high-quality sleep is crucial to overall wellness, and that starts with a comfortable bed. But when was the last time you replaced your pillows? If you have to think about it for more than a minute, it's been too long. Luckily, Amazon's luxe Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows are in stock and on mega markdown — you'll pay just $18 apiece at Amazon's Labor Day sale for these favorites that require no fluffing and will hold their shape in the wash. Yup, you read that right.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Quality pillows are expensive — some can run you upward of $100 (for real). Normally $60 for this high-end cooling pair, you can snag these top-rated pillows for $36 by applying the on-page coupon. Then everyone can get a good night's sleep.

Why do I need this? 🤔

It's important to keep in mind that everyone is different when it comes to sleep gear. "The choice of pillow is a very personal decision," Nancy R. Kirsch, vice chair of Rehabilitation and Movement Sciences at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, tells Yahoo Life. But whether you prefer your pillow on the harder or softer side, it's crucial to focus on the position your pillow puts your head in when it comes to alignment with your spine, she says.

"Ideally the head, neck and spine should be aligned, while reducing or hopefully preventing tension in the shoulders," Kisch says. If you're waking up with a headache or stiff neck, that's a sign that you should take a second look at your pillow, she adds.

Not only that; pillows harbor dust mites, jacking up your chances of waking up congested. A small investment in new pillows can have a big impact on your overall health.

The Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows are made from 100% down-alternative, gel-filled fiber, making them soft to the touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. Are you an active sleeper who moves around a lot at night? No-shift construction minimizes bunching and distortion in these pillows. The combo of cooling gel and breathable fabric makes them ideal for all temperatures. You'll love them in spring, summer, fall and winter.

If you want to freshen them up, just toss them in the wash; they'll hold their shape. That's right — these beauties are machine-washable.

We can't guarantee you'll get turn-down service and a chocolate under these every evening, but believe us: Once you hit the sack, you'll feel like you're living five-star-resort large. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

These pillows have garnered 166,000 five-star ratings, making them bona fide Amazon faves.

Pros 👍

Many shoppers credit them with relieving neck pain. Said one: "I have had a difficult time sleeping, and when I would sleep, I'd wake up with a stiff neck. Finally! Pillows that are comfortable and supportive. I sleep through the night, and no more stiff neck. I definitely recommend these pillows."

"I have always loved my feather pillows," wrote a content convert. "These are a wonderful replacement. They are firm and shape to your desire. They truly do feel cool all night. No lumps or damp, warm, sticky areas as you sweat. As a menopausal person, these pillows have been a game-changer."

"I get migraines and am really sensitive to bad pillows," shared a third fan. "We've bought at least six of these and [have] had them for well over a year. They aren't compressing or getting out of shape. They are just as cushy as when we got them. I'm a back- and side-sleeper, and these are great for either. They just mold to your head and neck, like you'd imagine a big marshmallow might do."

Cons 👎

While many shoppers love the plushness of these pillows, some feel they lean a bit too soft. "I wish it was a little more stuffed or firm so my head didn’t sink in as much, but they will do," wrote one, adding, "Good quality."

"Only negative, I will say, is the slight odor," said a final reviewer. "It's not overpowering or anything like that. Just a slight chemical-like odor. Other than that, no complaints." (FYI, many people who mentioned noticing a smell said that it disappeared upon the pillow being aired out.)

Need some pillowcases to go with your new favorite pillows? How about these bestselling Bedsure Satin Pillowcases, which are on sale for $3 apiece?

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum $85 $150 Save $65 See at Amazon

Auto

AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge $10 $16 Save $6 See at Amazon

Dormzie Tire Inflator $50 $200 Save $150 See at Amazon

Home and kitchen

Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $15 $42 Save $27 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $17 $70 Save $53 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

KitchenAid Oven Mitt, Pot Holder, Kitchen Towel 4-Pack Set $24 $50 Save $26 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $26 $110 Save $84 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $35 $70 Save $35 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

Morento Air Purifier $79 $220 Save $141 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer $90 $120 Save $30 See at Amazon

Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit $95 $180 Save $85 See at Amazon