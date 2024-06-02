Don't wait to get hearing loss treated - expert

Dr James Jackson said there was a "stigma" associated with hearing loss because it is linked to the ageing process [BBC]

An audiology expert has urged people to have their ears tested as soon as possible if they feel they may be suffering from hearing loss.

Dr James Jackson, a biological psychology lecturer at Leeds Trinity University, said there was a risk of complications and social isolation for people who delayed seeking an assessment.

A 2019 study suggested people waited an average of between seven and 10 years after first experiencing symptoms before seeking help.

Dr Jackson, who is deaf and uses a hearing aid, said there was a "stigma" around hearing loss but insisted people shouldn't be frightened of being assessed.

His hearing loss was as a result of having measles as a child and he also suffers from tinnitus.

But he said most people who've had healthy levels of hearing during their life will experience a natural decline as they get older, which if assessed promptly can be restored with hearing aids.

Dr Jackson, 50, told the BBC: "The fact is hearing loss is something that has a tremendous stigma to it.

"You don’t want to admit you’re getting old. If your hair goes grey, you might dye it. If people’s hearing starts failing, they might try to cover for it.

"If you think other people are mumbling, or your partner’s complaining that you’re turning up the TV too loud, there's a possibility that a perfectly natural reduction in your hearing is under way."

A study by the University of Manchester in 2020 found about 20% of people fitted with hearing aids don't use them.

Dr Jackson warned, however, that not using the devices can make the situation worse, as the brain gradually forgets functions it doesn't use.

He also said that untreated hearing loss can lead to social isolation, as people become more reclusive.

"If you have a hearing test and you see the right people, they can in most cases restore that quality of life and you can get back to enjoying the life you deserve."

Dr Jackson, who sits on the Professional Advisory Committee to Tinnitus UK, said modern technology had made life increasingly less difficult for those with hearing loss.

"In 2004 I couldn’t phone for a pizza and I couldn’t order a taxi," he said. "These days you have apps.

"It’s easier to be hard of hearing now than it was then and there’s nothing wrong with people accepting that."

