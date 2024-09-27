"I don't want to see my kids everyday - it makes me a better parent not a bad mum"

A mum admits she doesn't want to see her kids everyday and says it doesn't make her a "bad mum" - and spending time apart makes her a better parent. Lucy Parker, 35, had felt "run into the ground" before splitting custody of her daughters - six and four - equally with her ex-husband, 35. It means Lucy, who runs her own business from home, has more time to get on top of work as well as "filling" her "cup" by socialising, dating and travelling. She says not seeing her kids 24/7 has made her a better parent - as she has "more energy" to be present when she is around them. When she shared her thoughts online, commenters said it "broke" their "heart" and have asked her "why did you have kids then?" but Lucy doesn't want other parents to feel "shame" at wanting a break.