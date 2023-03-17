SPRING SALE:

This $14 meat thermometer has thousands of 5-star reviews: Why shoppers love it

Amazon Canada shoppers have discovered a versatile food thermometer that rings in at less than $15.

two roast chickens on bbq with white meat thermometer inside
This $14 meat thermometer is "accurate" and "so simple to use." (Photo via Getty)

If there’s one thing that can help create a stress-free environment in the kitchen, ensuring that you’ve got the right tools on hand can make all the difference.

Whether you’re looking to step up your cooking skills or are just perfecting your craft, a meat thermometer is one gadget that you’ll want to have on hand when cooking. While some models can cost upwards of $100, the DOQAUS Digital Meat Thermometer is an affordable addition to your kitchen.

Right now, Amazon Canada shoppers can pick up an accurate and versatile food thermometer for less than $15. A must-have for chefs of all skill levels, scroll below to discover why shoppers call the meat thermometer their "new BFF" in the kitchen.

Save 24%: DOQAUS Instant Read Food Thermometer

DOQAUS Instant Read Food Thermometer in black with digital screen (Photo via Amazon)
$14 $18 at Amazon

What is it?

The DOQAUS Instant Read Food Thermometer provides precise temperature readings on a range of foods so that at-home chefs can say goodbye to undercooked meals.

The stainless steel cooking probe measures 4.6 inches and has a temperature range of -58°F to 572°F (-50°C to 300°C). It boasts an accuracy of +/- 0.9°F and is foldable for easy storage.

The food thermometer can take accurate readings in as little as two to three seconds and has a 180-degree rotating display that will meet you at your desired angle.

An ideal kitchen tool for cooking large pieces of meat, jams, candy and more, the thermometer has detailed meat temperature guidelines so chefs can cook beef, lamb, pork, steak, chicken, turkey and fish dishes to perfection.

'So simple to use'

This bestselling food thermometer has racked up more than 5,000 reviews and an average customer rating of 4.5 stars.

"My BBQing new BFF!" writes one shopper, who says they always struggled to get the "'doneness' just right" when barbequing steaks, chops and other meats, "until now." The thermometer is "accurate" and "so simple to use."

"Everything about [it] is great!" raves another reviewer. "Fast, accurate, inexpensive," and it's "really thoughtfully designed."

'Gives me peace of mind'

Another reviewer says that the thermometer "gives me peace of mind" that the food they cook is "not a hazard" to their health. They also say that the affordable thermometer doesn't cost much but "makes a world of difference."

While the food thermometer has earned a 4.5-star rating or higher for accuracy, ease of use and being easy to read, some shoppers say the readings are not "as accurate as you might expect."

The temperature readings are "not totally accurate, but [they're] close," writes a shopper who says "it isn't as reliable with temperature" as other brands.

Verdict

If you're in the market for a reliable and affordable food thermometer, Amazon reviewers call the DOQAUS Instant Read Food Thermometer "fast, accurate [and] inexpensive," and a "good addition" to any kitchen setup.

However, before you head to checkout, some shoppers caution temperature readings are "not totally accurate" compared to pricier brands.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

