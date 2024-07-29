Downton Abbey actor issues major update on third film – details

Alastair Bruce will appear in the third Downton Abbey movie. After working as a historical advisor on all six seasons, and both films, the journalist has landed another cameo in the franchise.

Sharing a photo from Highclere Castle, Alastair told fans: "Filming for @DowntonAbbey 3 just finished - including my #cameo. #DowntonAbbey3 release announced for 12 September 2025. Returning to Edinburgh Castle this week for @EdinburghTattoo. It will be my last, as Governor."

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to celebrate the news. "I can hardly wait to see it. The whole series and both films were a game of spot Alastair Bruce," quipped one. "Well done! Looking forward to seeing the film," added another.

Speaking to Town & Country in 2019, Alastair revealed that he's known as "the oracle" by the cast and crew of Downton Abbey. "They come to me with all sorts of questions," he explained.

"Some of them even come to talk to me about their relationships. I find myself answering everything really, but my real role is to be there and what they know is if they ask me, they'll get an answer instantaneously."

From the proper way to curtsy to ensuring that costumes are historically accurate and authentic, Alastair has admitted to being "ruthless" on set. As an expert on the British monarchy, heraldry and social customs of the aristocracy, he's also served as a historical advisor on The Young Victoria and The King's Speech.

Alastair Bruce has also worked on The Young Victoria and The King's Speech (Shutterstock)

Alastair's update is one of the latest to come from the Downton Abbey set. Earlier this month, Harry Hadden-Patton – aka Herbert "Bertie" Pelham, 7th Marquess of Hexham – joined HELLO! for an exclusive chat.

"It's going very well, no major dramas. We all know what we're doing by now – I would say it's bigger and better than before," he said of the third film. "The set pieces are huge. There's a drone in almost every new scene and an amazing new cast as well. Some really exciting new people."

Harry Hadden-Patton told HELLO! that filming has been going "very well" (Sky)

Asked what it's been like reuniting with his cast members, Harry told HELLO!: "It's wonderful, it's like putting on an old pair of slippers. Everyone knows everyone so well. We've all been through quite a lot together so there are no surprises. It's easy and we're all very grateful for it. It's a joy to have a chance to get together again."

More recently, Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael were spotted filming scenes at Ripon Racecourse in north Yorkshire. In new photos, the duo were seen chatting as they walked around the racecourse in the sunshine.

Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael filming scenes at Ripon Racecourse (Shutterstock)

Filming at Ripon Racecourse is said to have taken place over four days, with the main cast and hundreds of extras watching a horse race. Stars Allen Leech, Nathan Wiley, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern were also visible on set.