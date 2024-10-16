Downton Abbey and Vera stars join season 2 of hit BBC drama - details

The BBC has announced the star-studded cast joining the second season of the hit comedy-drama, Boarders – and we can't wait.

The series, which returns to BBC Three and iPlayer next year, follows five talented black London teens offered scholarships to the prestigious St. Gilbert's boarding school.

Wunmi Mosaku has joined the cast as Grace (BBC / Studio Lambert Media Ltd / Jonathan Birch)

Reprising their roles in the upcoming season are Josh Tedeku as Jaheim, Jodie Campbell as Leah, Sekou Diaby as Toby, Myles Kamwendo as Omar and Aruna Jalloh as Femi.

Also returning for series two are Harry Gilby as Rupert, Tallulah Greive as Beatrix, Rosie Graham as Florence, Assa Kanouté as Abby, Georgina Sadler as Mabel and Niky Wardley as Carol Watlington-Geese.

Cara Theobold will play Jude (BBC / Studio Lambert Media Ltd / Jonathan Birch)

They'll be joined by BAFTA-winner and Vera actress Wunmi Mosaku as Jaheim's mum Grace, alongside Downton Abbey star Cara Theobold as St Gilbert's new writer-in-residence Jude and Michael Salami (Supacell) as Femi's Uncle Teju. Meanwhile, Kendra Brown makes her on-screen debut as the new American exchange student, Devon'ye.

For those who have yet to watch the drama, it follows the five teenagers as they set out to make the most out of their education, despite being offered places as a poorly disguised PR exercise to improve the reputation of the school.

Series 2 airs in 2025 (BBC / Studio Lambert Media Ltd / Jonathan Birch)

Series two marks a new era for St Gilbert's, with headmaster Bernard - who had brought the scholarship students into the school - suspended following a school rebellion.

The synopsis continues: "Now acting headmistress Carol Watlington-Geese (who also happens to be the mother of Jaheim’s nemesis, Rupert) is at the helm - and she wants them gone.

"Series one saw these five outsiders begin to thrive. Series two asks how much they're willing to sacrifice just to survive."

Sekou Diaby as Toby (BBC / Studio Lambert Media Ltd / Jonathan Birch)

Also reprising their roles for the new episodes are Zheng Xi Yong (Xiang), Dillon Mitra (Dilton), Archie Fisher (Cheddar), Andrew Harmon-Gray (Graham), Ruxandra Porojnicu (Yelena), Kye Malcom (Caleb), Llewella Gideon (Sylvie), Mohammed Mansaray (Malachi), Niyi Akin (Koku), Maxim Ays (Felix), Al Foran (Stanley), William Andrews (Mackers) and Yuriri Naka (Ms Kaneko).

The show's creator, writer and executive producer Daniel Lawrence Taylor said of the upcoming six episodes: "Bringing the new season of Boarders to life has been an incredible experience, especially with the exciting addition of new faces to the cast. Watching the actors effortlessly return to their roles, as if they had never left, has been an absolute joy. We hope you enjoy this second helping of the series as much as we’ve enjoyed creating it!"

Daniel serves as lead writer, with Yemi Oyefuwa, Jeffrey Aidoo and Racheal Ofori writing additional episodes. Meanwhile, Joelle Mae David and Sarmad Masud direct the series, with Ali MacPhail returning as the producer and Carleen Beadle-Larcombe as line producer.