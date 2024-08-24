Dr. Fauci was reportedly hospitalized with West Nile virus. What to know about the mosquito-borne illness — and how to protect yourself.

Dr. Fauci is expected to make a full recovery after being diagnosed with West Nile virus. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was reportedly hospitalized with West Nile virus in August.

A spokesperson told the Washington Post that Fauci spent six days in the hospital, but he’s now home and expected to make a full recovery.

As director of NIAID, Fauci became the face of the COVID-19 pandemic response in 2020. He retired from his government role at the end of 2022 following 50 years of service.

Here’s what we know about West Nile virus, how it spreads and what treatment is like.

What is West Nile virus? How does it spread?

West Nile virus was first identified in the West Nile region of Uganda in 1937 and spread to New York City in 1999. It is now common across the continental U.S. and parts of North America.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is a flavivirus that can infect humans, birds and horses. Infected birds can carry a high enough virus load for mosquitoes to transmit the virus to humans after feeding on them.

Though rare, West Nile virus can also be transmitted through blood transfusions.

What are the symptoms of West Nile? How serious is it?

Only 1 in 5 people with West Nile virus will develop symptoms. These include fever, joint pain, body aches, headache, diarrhea, stomach aches and rash.

In rare cases, West Nile virus can infect the brain or spinal cord, leading to severe conditions like meningitis or encephalitis, known as West Nile neuroinvasive disease. Those over 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems or chronic health issues like diabetes are particularly at risk for developing this neuroinvasive disease.

About 10% of these cases are fatal, with a higher risk for those with encephalitis or myelitis. Survivors may have lasting neurological issues, however, and symptoms like fatigue and malaise can linger after recovery.

What is the treatment for West Nile virus?

There are no vaccines or treatments available, other than treating symptoms of the disease. Those who develop neurological issues from West Nile may need hospitalization to treat the secondary infections.

How worried should we be about West Nile?

As of Aug. 20, the CDC has confirmed 216 West Nile cases across 33 states in 2024, with Texas seeing more than 25 cases. Out of these, 142 cases involved severe neurological symptoms. Cases of West Nile are underreported as most people are asymptomatic, and those with symptoms may not realize they have the disease.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, previously told Yahoo Life that “the concern should not be anything to panic about.” However, Schaffner said, “There are things you can do to reduce your risk.”

What can we do about it?

As with all mosquito-borne illnesses, the best thing you can do to avoid West Nile virus is to avoid the mosquitoes that spread it. You can keep yourself safe by “wearing mosquito repellent, avoiding areas known to harbor a lot of mosquitoes and wearing clothing that doesn’t expose a lot of skin,” Johns Hopkins infectious disease expert Dr. Amesh Adalja previously told Yahoo Life.

You should also work on keeping your home a mosquito-free zone. Since mosquitoes also thrive in standing water, avoid areas that collect it, such as plastic pools, sandboxes, clogged gutters or bird baths. This will slow mosquito population growth and hopefully, keep them from biting you.