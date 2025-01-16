Dragons' Den star Deborah Meaden's Somerset estate is a haven for her 38 pets

Deborah Meaden spends a lot of time in Manchester filming Dragon's Den and she visits London for investment business meetings, but it's Somerset she calls home.

The entrepreneur lives with her husband Paul and their ever-growing list of animals. In an interview with Country smallholder, Deborah spoke about her pets. They have 10 chickens, six horses, six ducks, five sheep, three geese, three dogs, three pigs and two cats.

Deborah lives in the countryside (Photo: BBC)

When quizzed about her hens being free range, Deborah said: "We have an area completely for the hens. It’s got an electric fence for their protection, and no, they’re not allowed in the flower beds!"

It is a Grade-II listed property, there are reportedly 10 bedrooms and four bathrooms. Outside there is a duck pond, chicken coop and stables for the horses.

Deborah has lovingly renovated the property with sustainable materials, and speaking to Wales Online, she revealed: "We have done it up in an ethical way, restoring whatever we can using traditional materials.

"That has cost us at least twice as much as it needed to. I always say, we were lucky to find our home, and it was lucky to find us."

Deborah is one of the Dragons (BBC/Simon Pantling)

In an exclusive HELLO! interview, Deborah spoke about her country pastimes. "When I'm in Somerset, I ride most mornings and walk the dogs. I just love being outside and we often have friends over for dinner parties, simple stuff."

Childhood money troubles

In the same interview, the star reminisced about her childhood when she didn't have the millions she has now. "I think I was very lucky because when I was young, we didn't have any money," she said.

"My mum divorced when I was 18 months old, so for the first seven years of my life, we really lived hand to mouth. I always felt safe and taken care of, but money wasn't easy.

"And I think that's a gift because I understood very early on the value of money. Not having money helped me understand I had to earn it, I had to save it and I had to value the things that I wanted to spend it on."

Inside her home

Fans got a look at her kitchen one day

Over the years, Deborah has shared glimpses inside her abode via her social media channel.

A photo of her cat revealed the kitchen has white walls, a wooden island unit and a black oven where she boils her kettle.

Check out Deborah's bedroom

Sporting an England football kit (yes, really), Deborah's selfie revealed a look inside her private bedroom. The star has a large floral rug, wooden wardrobes and a grey bed. Her bed has been dressed with two patterned cushions and a chic beige bedspread.