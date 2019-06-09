Drake Offers To Help Fix Fred VanVleet's Tooth With 'Free Health Care'

Another day, another example of Drake loving Canada, even though he might be too rich to understand how our medical system actually works.

Everyone’s favourite Toronto Raptors stan took to Twitter over the weekend to express his appreciation for Fred VanVleet, the trooper of a point guard who took an elbow to the face and lost a part of his tooth in Friday’s playoff game against the Golden State Warriors.

Fred VanVleet lays on the floor as blood flows from below his eye during the second half of Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, California on Friday. More

During Friday’s game, cameras captured VanVleet bleeding profusely, and even lingered on the tooth remnant on the ground. He received seven stitches before returning to the bench to watch the Raptors win the game.

On Saturday, VanVleet posted a photo to Instagram of the damage done to his face. He’s clearly bruised, with a bandaid under his right eye. Most noticeable, though, is the fact that a huge chunk of his left front tooth is gone.

But, he’s smiling, and his Instagram caption is a jokey reference to how we needs to fix his teeth, along with the laughing-crying emoji. What a good sport!

Enter Drake.

In a since-deleted comment, the rapper made a generous but not altogether practical suggestion: that VanVleet could use Drake’s Canadian health care to get it fixed.

“Damn twin you can use my free health care,” @champagnepapi wrote.

Problem solved!

Unfortunately, for Drake and for the rest of us, dental care is not covered by Canada’s publicly funded health care program. Many schools and employers offer dental benefits, but people who aren’t covered under those plans generally have to pay pricey dental bills out of pocket.

It was a good suggestion, though. As many people online have pointed out, there’s something of a resemblance between Drake and VanVleet. In the fall of 2017, the rapper even posted a photo on Instagram of himself with Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, clarifying that the third person in the photo was in fact him and not a professional athlete.

And a chipped tooth is an exceptionally Canadian injury, given how often it happened to hockey players. This was pointed out to VanVleet after the game, but he didn’t seem particularly enthused by the comparison.

“If that’s what being Canadian is,” he said with a grin, “I’m not sure I want it.”

VanVleet is expected to play in Game 5 on Monday night, although he’ll be wearing a mouthguard this time.