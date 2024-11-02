'Dramatic difference': Crest's bestselling teeth-whitening kit is down to $30

Spiff up your smile while these pro-grade treatments with 68,000+ fans are at their lowest price of the year.

It's the little things that make us smile: Enjoying some sunshine after a dreary day, sipping a hot latte on a crisp fall morning — all plenty of reasons to show off your teeth. If you want to amp up the wattage of your grin (coffee stains are real, friends!), now's the best time to do it. The thrifty at-home Crest 3D Whitestrips kit, an Amazon bestseller, is marked down to $30.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

If you're someone who keeps an eye out for sales on teeth whiteners, you know they're hardly ever discounted this much — the kit is 35% off! So now's the time to buy: It's hard to beat a respected brand like Crest when it comes to at-home whitening, and $30 is nothing compared with what you'd spend on an in-office whitening treatment. This price matches the lowest we've seen all year and is only a couple of bucks above its all-time low.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The pack includes 22 treatments, with one upper and one lower strip for each session. With improved sealing technology, these strips no longer slip, so you can drink water — even talk — while using them. Just peel off a strip, apply it over your teeth, and leave it for 30-45 minutes. You'll start to notice a whiter smile in as little as three days, with the full effect in about 20 days. You'll also get four treatments' worth of 1 Hour Express strips to use on days when you want speedy same-day brightness.

There's plenty to smile about this fall, especially with a grin this bright. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 68,000 Amazon shoppers give this teeth whitening kit a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"They actually work, y'all!" exclaimed one shopper. "I can hardly believe my own eyes! I'm sold! I just saved $250 for professional teeth bleaching."

"I've never seen my teeth this white before!" another shocked reviewer wrote. "I've tried using other whitening pens which will sting and burn my gums. This whitening strip doesn't hurt my gums ... It's so easy to put on and remove."

"Wish I had taken photos!" said an impressed customer. "These are incredible. They make such a dramatic difference every time I use them. Other whitening products are more gradual. This contains the most hydrogen peroxide of the Crest Whitestrips, so these are the best for immediate results. I am a daily coffee drinker and these made my teeth so white."

"Once I confirmed that my dentist does approve this kit, I had to buy it and try it," one final fan wrote. "I'll be 50 next month and I've grown up in the South, so I had too many years of tea staining my teeth. I can tell a huge difference after using these."

Cons 👎

While some shoppers said these strips left their teeth feeling sensitive for a few minutes, they noted that the same is true of other whitening treatments — and sometimes to a greater degree.

"Does as advertised but makes my teeth a little sensitive. I had to wait between treatments for sensitivity to die down," shared one buyer.

"These strips are super easy to apply and they don't stick to each other when I bite down! They stay firmly in place once pressed on and have effectively whitened my teeth," said another. "My only complaint is that they do make my teeth extra-sensitive for about 30 minutes after using."

Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light $40 $70 Save $30 These puppies tackle stubborn stains with the power of light, helping reveal pearly whites that last up to 36 months. "I'm 57 years old and my teeth have taken a beating over the last 30-plus years because of smoking and coffee every morning," said one fan. "I still have six days left from my pack and I’m amazed at how much my teeth have changed already. This is my first time and I plan to keep this up every few months. I've never been so pleased with a product!" $40 at Amazon

