Dresses with ties at Royal Ascot? Inside the 2024 style guide

'We've got these really beautiful dresses [by Laura Green with shirt-style collars] and given them ties and berets and flower bags,' says Royal Ascot creative director Daniel Fletcher

Would you consider wearing a tie with your dress at Royal Ascot this year? That’s one of the suggestions in Royal Ascot’s new lookbook, designed to serve as inspiration for racegoers when planning their 2024 outfits.

It’s been styled by young British fashion designer Daniel Fletcher, Royal Ascot’s first creative director in its 300-year history, and whose namesake brand is loved by Harry Styles, Alexa Chung, Robert Pattinson, Eddie Redmayne, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Corrin.

Among the suggested looks is a beret-style hat and a gold sequinned gown; for men, clashing pinstripes and a pale pink leather jacket. Fashionable? Certainly. Appropriate for a horse-racing event? That’s going to be the subject of some lively debate in the Royal Enclosure this year.

Daniel Fletcher wears a pale pink leather jacket

For a start, ties can be a tricky accessory for women to wear. While it looked great on Annie Hall, it does require a more modest bust – and of course a shirt-inspired dress with which to style it.

What the new lookbook does invite is the chance to mix up the Royal Ascot style formula; a guide on how to bend the sartorial rules and also embrace a more gender-fluid approach.

“One thing I’ve really enjoyed [seeing at Royal Ascot] over the past few years is people having fun with the way they’re dressing and embracing their creativity,” says Fletcher. “I’ve tried to reflect that in the way that I’ve styled the lookbook this year. We’ve got these really beautiful dresses [by Laura Green with shirt-style collars] and given them ties and berets and flower bags. There’s a real mashup of things: a tie you might expect to see in a boardroom but paired with a gorgeous silk dress. There’s a contrast there and I want people to really embrace that.”

A Chopova Lowena frock

Among the looks are two outfits from Fletcher’s own brand, Daniel W Fletcher, as well as some by the Central Saint Martins peers who graduated with him in 2015: WED Studios, Chopova Lowena and Stefan Cooke.

There’s also a focus on a more sustainable approach to style. Along with designs by Stella McCartney, Fletcher has featured rental pieces from LK Bennett, and sourced vintage finds at famed London boutique Rellik, in a bid to encourage racegoers to consider buying second-hand.

Suzannah London dresses and Philip Treacy hats

In terms of official dress codes for the enclosures, there are no changes this year. For the Royal Enclosure, which is the most formal, hats must still have a minimum base diameter of four inches, dress hemlines must be just above the knee or longer, and shoulder straps must have a minimum width of one inch. Jumpsuits and trouser suits of matching material and colour are also permitted. For men, morning dress and top hats are required.

The last major update to the dress code was in 2021, when navy morning suits were permitted in the Royal Enclosure. In 2017, the jumpsuit was formally included in the Royal Enclosure dress code, and the now-Duchess of Edinburgh was the first royal to wear one in 2018. Trouser suits have been part of the Royal Ascot dress code for women since 1971.

These designs are by Stefan Cooke, with whom Fletcher graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2015

For Fletcher, this new role as creative director at Royal Ascot represents a full circle moment. He has long been inspired by British heritage themes, and particularly the racecourse. “I was on a show called Next in Fashion in 2020, and the opening look I did for the finale was a pink shirt with big stars on it, which was inspired by jockey silks, so it feels like coming full circle, coming back here and starting to work with Royal Ascot,” he says.

Let’s see if his suggestions are embraced in the stands come race day.

More from the lookbook...

Missoni

WED Studio

Favourbrook morning coat and trousers

Looks by Vivienne Westwood

Shirt and trousers by Oliver Brown; Huntsman braces

A suit by Daniel Fletcher