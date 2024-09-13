Drew Barrymore just quietly dropped new floral kitchen appliances at Walmart

If you like your kitchen appliances as stylish as they are functional, you may already have a few items from the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore line, a Walmart exclusive. The brand offers everything from trendy glassware to editor-approved air fryers in a range of matte colors, all with gold accents. Well, limited-edition floral appliances just joined the party, and you're going to want at least one on your countertop.

The new print, called Wildflower, features dainty flowers overtop the brand's signature matte Black Sesame. It's a blend of bohemian and country — some may call it cottagecore — and it's gorgeous. The brand posted about the launch on TikTok and Instagram but hasn't said exactly which products come in the pretty print. But don't worry: We did the hard work for you! Right now, you can get the 3-quart and 6-quart air fryers, 3.5-quart and 5.3-quart stand mixers, 6-quart slow cooker and electric tea kettle in Wildflower. Check out our faves below.

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer This standout was one of the first appliances the brand launched in 2021, and the sage green sold out in less than 24 hours. After a restock, it sold out again within six weeks! Now, you can pick up this air fryer in 10 colors for roasting, reheating, dehydrating and, of course, air frying. It can hold up to 5 pounds of food (enough to feed five to seven people). And when you're done, you can toss the removable crisping tray and bottom frying basket in the dishwasher. You may never want to put it away — especially in this darling print. Over 6,000 Walmart shoppers rave about it too. "I bought this air fryer a bit over a year ago, and I love it!" said one. "It's so beautiful (I've got the blue one). So easy to use. So easy to clean. I love the automatic display. Love that it goes into cool mode automatically after the set timer goes off. Would recommend to anyone looking for an air fryer. A reasonable price for a worthy kitchen appliance." $69 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 5.3-Quart Stand Mixer If you love to bake and have a list of fall recipes on your mind, this gorgeous stand mixer might be more up your alley. This 5.3-quart model can mix enough dough for nine dozen cookies at once. It has 12 speeds, and its tilt-head design allows you to easily add ingredients as you mix. It comes with a removable splash guard if you're worried about making a mess, and included accessories — a coated metal flat beater, dough hook and stainless steel wire balloon whisk — are dishwasher-safe. One home baker wrote: "This is a great, less expensive replacement for a KitchenAid. Not only is it lightweight, it comes with the lid/pour-in attachment. It has suction cups [on the bottom] that help keep it in place. It's quieter, and the turn dial speed adjustment makes finding the right speed easier." $99 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker For hearty stews, soups and tender meats, this programmable slow cooker is hard to beat. It has five pre-set functions for meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili, and it automatically goes into warming mode when your meal is ready. Plus, like all Beautiful by Drew Barrymore products, it has gorgeous gold hardware and a sleek touchscreen. Additional perks include a stainless-steel lid rest and a removable, dishwasher-safe ceramic insert you can use as a serving bowl. Nearly 6,000 Walmart shoppers give it five stars. "The color is gorgeous," shared one fan. "I love the additional options for meat, soup and chili. It has a timer of up to 24 hours when placed on high, low or warm. The added lid holder is nice and it has a spot to wrap the cable when not in use. The large capacity is great." $50 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle Of course, if you like to drink tea or pour-over coffee, or you need boiling water for oatmeal or other meals, an electric tea kettle can come in handy. Its 1-liter capacity can turn out about five cups of tea, and the fast boiling system has a one-touch boil button and an indicator light that lets you know when the kettle's getting to work. There's an auto shut-off function too — gotta love the peace of mind. "Love this electric kettle," shared one fan. "I wanted a gooseneck kettle and something aesthetically pleasing for my coffee bar. This fits the bill perfectly and works very well: [Have] a full pot in less than five minutes and enough water for a single cup in just a couple minutes." $30 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.