Dries Van Noten bids farewell to his iconic brand to make way for 'new talent'

Dries van Noten attends The Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion Honoring DRIES VAN NOTEN at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 9, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by NICK HUNT /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Patrick McMullan)

Dries Van Noten, the renowned Belgian designer, has made the surprising decision to resign as the Creative Director of his namesake brand after 38-years at the helm.

The announcement has created a stir in the fashion world, and some big shoes to fill. Van Noten expressed a desire to make way for new talent, entrusting his longtime studio team with the immediate future of the brand. “In due time, we will announce the designer who will continue the story,” he revealed to WWD, “I have been preparing for this moment for a while, and I feel it’s time to leave room for a new generation of talents to bring their vision to the brand.”

Van Noten plans to unveil his last collection for the brand at the upcoming Paris Fashion Week Men's in June for the Spring/Summer 2025 season. Following this, the brand's internal design team is set to present the Spring/Summer 2025 women's collection in September, with future leadership announcements to be made in due course.

While stepping back from his role as Creative Director, he will maintain an active presence within the company, highlighting his ongoing commitment to the brand he has built and cherished over the years.

Dries Van Noten SS24 (Victor VIRGILE)

This transition marks both an end and a beginning, with the fashion industry eagerly anticipating the future directions of a label that has profoundly influenced style with its audacious designs and visionary aesthetics.

What is Dries Van Noten known for?

The Dries Van Noten brand was established in 1986 and made its Paris Fashion Week debut in 1992. It is celebrated for its distinctive use of bold prints and patterns, as well as its embrace of unique, exotic silhouettes that have left a lasting mark on fashion. It is well known for the signature iris print blouse.

Dries Van Noten AW24 (Victor VIRGILE)

Who owns Dries Van Noten?

In 2018, the brand entered a new chapter when Puig acquired a majority stake, ensuring the continuation of Van Noten's legacy under new stewardship.