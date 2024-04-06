Dua Lipa just channelled your *fave* super villain

Dua Lipa is gearing up to launch her new album, Radical Optimism, and that means one thing: a new style era.

The pop star, podcaster and actress has shed the day-glo hues and sleek, Mugler catsuits of the Future Nostalgia days and is instead embracing a more indie sleaze-adjacent lo0k featuring red locks and plenty of leather.

Need a refresher of the Radical Optimism style DNA? Some choice looks have included a tiny LBD with an XXXL coat and silver Gucci clutch, a rose textured Prada gown that *perfectly* matched her hair, lace-up leather hot pants, an a strapless buckle top that was actually just three belts. Yep, this look is extremely rock star girlfriend coded - and we love it!



And now, Dua is back and taking her latest aesthetic to new heights. Specifically, the pop superstar has debuted a new outfit which has thrown the fashion rule book out of the window.

Strutting round the streets of London, Dua was spotted wearing her signature red locks while rocking an apple green, leather coat - showing us just how out of date the rule about not mixing red and green is!

Looking chic af, she finished the look with statement silver hoops, a black zip-up jumper, slouchy black knee-high boots and a capacious black leather tote bag.

Neil Mockford - Getty Images

Online, the comparisons between Dua and the glam super villain Poison Ivy (know for her red hair and green leather outfits) have been circulating - and we can't help but see the resemblance.



Another iconic look for Dua!

You Might Also Like