Dua Lipa just gave the little black dress a stylistic overhaul

When it comes to wardrobe essentials, everyone knows that a little black dress is the crème de la crème of fashionable must-haves. For decades the LBD has been serving the most stylish, donned by movie stars on the red carpet, ‘it’ girls on their days off and most recently, by Dua Lipa while sitting on the UK’s most famous red couch.

Yesterday night Dua Lipa joined Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Adrian Lester and Justin Timberlake on The Graham Norton Show, donning a simple yet extremely elegant black dress with an abstract chest cut out.

The dress was of course from famed fashion house Schiaparelli, who are known for their playful designs, artistic accessories and impeccable tailoring. Dua paired her show-stopping ensemble with a pair of bold gold earrings from the same brand, a TikTok-approved middle part slick back bun and a sleek black cat eyeliner look.

Dua’s red couch appearance couldn’t come at a more fitting time, as just last week she dropped one of her most anticipated tracks to date. The Service95 founder debuted her new single titled Training Season at this year's Grammy Awards, where she donned a racy mesh bodysuit underneath a pair of leather mini shorts and a matching strappy bustier. Training Season is Dua’s most recent release and is just one of the tracks on her upcoming third studio album, which has been rumoured to drop sometime this year.

Early last year the star took a much-noticed hiatus from all social media, deleting all of her previous posts to then launch a new look for both her music and fashion choices. Since her aesthetic overhaul, the London-born songstress has made it very clear that her new look is all about bold glamour, leaning into a colour palette of chic black, glimmering gold and deep reds.

Last night's ensemble wasn’t the first time she’s donned Schiaparelli, earlier this year she wore a velvet strapless gown to the Golden Globes, leading me to believe that her Versace era is over and her Schiaparelli is in.