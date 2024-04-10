Dubai 'Desert Escape' Offers Luxury Sandy Stays Under Arabian Skies

An unusual hotel offers visitors the opportunity to stay in the middle of the Arabian desert. Nara Desert Escape promises a fusion of luxury, sustainability, and adventure against the UAE's majestic dunes. Nestled within the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve (DDCR), holiday-goers can stay in one of 14 ‘nests’ designed by award-winning Architect Gianni Ranaulo. Each Nest has one double bed, an ensuite bathroom and a private terrace. An extra bed can also be installed in your Nest to cater to 2 adults and 2 children. Beyond its scenic vistas and architectural marvels, the escape also offers a grand culinary journey curated by a resident chef. The on-site restaurant ensures that guests savour tastes unique to Arabian cuisine. The whole experience is also eco-friendly. Prices start at AED 2,650 (£571) per nest, with add-ons such as the ‘Sky Safari’ costing extra.