Advertisement
SPRING SAVINGS:

11 gift sets to grab during the Sephora sale — perfect for Mother's Day

Save on value sets from Caudalie, L'Occitane, Gucci and more.

Dubai 'Desert Escape' Offers Luxury Sandy Stays Under Arabian Skies

Cover Media

An unusual hotel offers visitors the opportunity to stay in the middle of the Arabian desert. Nara Desert Escape promises a fusion of luxury, sustainability, and adventure against the UAE's majestic dunes. Nestled within the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve (DDCR), holiday-goers can stay in one of 14 ‘nests’ designed by award-winning Architect Gianni Ranaulo. Each Nest has one double bed, an ensuite bathroom and a private terrace. An extra bed can also be installed in your Nest to cater to 2 adults and 2 children. Beyond its scenic vistas and architectural marvels, the escape also offers a grand culinary journey curated by a resident chef. The on-site restaurant ensures that guests savour tastes unique to Arabian cuisine. The whole experience is also eco-friendly. Prices start at AED 2,650 (£571) per nest, with add-ons such as the ‘Sky Safari’ costing extra.