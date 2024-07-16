Dubai Plans To Create The ‘World’s Greenest Highway’ Filled With 1 Million Trees

Dubai has plans to build a 40-mile-long ‘High Line’ filled with 1 million trees. The 'Dubai Green Spine' project is set to transform Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road (E311) into a 64-kilometre-long sustainable corridor. Led by urban planning and development firm URB, the ambitious project aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which anticipates the city’s growing to nearly eight million residents. It features an extensive solar-powered tram system connecting various neighbourhoods between Muhaisnah and Dubai Industrial City. The tram tracks will be equipped with solar panels to power the electric trams, contributing over 300 megawatts of clean, renewable energy, enough to supply power to around 130,000 homes in Dubai. The shift to solar power is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 1,051,200 tonnes annually, according to the Dubai-based developer. Sensors will monitor traffic and energy use, while native flora will line pedestrian paths and cycling tracks, providing natural cooling and clean air. Residents will have the opportunity to jog around green spaces and cultivate their own food and plants in agricultural vertical farms along the highway. A customised drainage system, featuring porous surfaces, will help prevent flooding and absorb rainwater. If approved, URB believes the project could be completed in four stages over a 10-year period.