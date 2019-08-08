The Duchess of Cambridge dresses down for Isle of Wight charity sailing race

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge landed on the Isle of Wight today to take part in a charity sailing regatta. The royal pair joined a group of other celebrity guests in a boat race to raise money for eight different charities they support; each charity was represented by a different boat in the race.

William and Kate were appropriately dressed down for the occasion in white polo shirts, blue shorts, baseball caps and trainers. The duke and duchess each played the role of skipper on individual boats, competing against each other.

All eight charities benefitting from the race this year are ones for which William or Kate are patron, including Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, London’s Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, Tusk, Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation.

Other celebrities competing in the race included Bear Grylls, John Bishop and Helen Glover.

Earlier in the day, the duchess was spotted arriving in Cowes wearing a colourful striped top by high-street label Sandro, teamed with a pair of wide-legged trousers from one of her favourite brands, LK Bennett. She finished the look with gold Kiki McDonough earrings and white Superga trainers. She was joined by her husband in a casual blue blazer and open-collar shirt.





