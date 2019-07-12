The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex to attend Wimbledon final together

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex will attend the Wimbledon final together this weekend, the palace has confirmed. Kate and Meghan will sit side-by-side in the royal box on Centre Court Saturday (13 July), to watch the ladies' singles final.

Both women are keen tennis fans and have been seen at the tournament already this year on separate occasions. Kate, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, attended on the second day of the championship, wearing a white belted Suzannah dress.

While Kate's visit was an official one, as part of her role as patron, Meghan visited Wimbledon on the fourth day of the tournament in a private capacity, watching Serena Williams play alongside two university friends. She wore a pinstripe blazer and jeans, with her hair pulled back into her signature messy bun.

Both women attended the ladies' singles final together last year, watching Serena Williams play against Angelique Kerber. This year they will watch Williams take on Romania's Simona Halep. Williams is chasing her eighth Wimbledon title.

"It's always exciting when she comes out to watch and support the tennis," Serena said of friend Meghan's visit last week. "I was happy."



Kate will also make another appearance for the men's final on Sunday with the Duke of Cambridge, as she has done in previous years.