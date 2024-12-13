Duchess Sophie exudes elegance in towering boots and waist-cinching blazer

Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Hartley/Shutterstock (14974969ah) Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Bagshot W.I Christmas Celebrations at St.Anne's Parish Hall, Bagshot. Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh attends WI Reception, St.Anne's Parish Hall, Bagshot, UK - 05 Dec 2024 (David Hartley/Shutterstock)

The Duchess of Edinburgh stunned in an effortlessly chic look as she visited St. Anne's Parish Hall for the W.I Christmas celebrations last week.

Duchess Sophie has a rule book for stylish winter dressing (David Hartley/Shutterstock)

Sophie mastered an unexpected pairing as she donned an elegant, figure-hugging blazer with a retro-style skirt. The royal is no stranger to recycling her favourite garments, with the Gala Stretch-Twill Blazer from Helmut Lang being a capsule item in her wardrobe. The sophisticated black number featured structured shoulder pads and a deep neckline with a one-button closure. Sophie layered the blazer over a simple black roll-neck top.

The modern blazer was unusually paired with a Navy Lotus Flower skirt by Spanish label Matelier. The black skirt, which was cut elegantly on the ankle, was adorned with a stunning multi-coloured paisley pattern giving it a retro-chic look.

The Duchess recycled her favourite black suede Manzoni 85 Ankle Boots from luxury footwear label Aquazzura. Sophie accessorised her look with the Love the Life Quote Pendant from British fine jewellery brand Cassandra Goad.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Bagshot W.I Christmas Celebrations at St.Anne's Parish Hall (David Hartley/Shutterstock)

It seems Sophie is partial to a boho pattern as she donned a similar long dress adorned with a purple paisley print for the ‘Together at Christmas’ 2024 carol concert. The 59-year-old royal paired the bold dress with a pristine white blazer jacket embroidered with lace detail and a pair of camel suede boots with a chunky heel.

Sophie wore a similar outfit for the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey (Chris Jackson, Getty)

When it comes to winter dressing, the Dutchess clearly has a stylish rule book – elegant blazers, long patterned skirts, and killer suede boots.

However, Sophie deviated her fashion essentials on Wednesday evening when she attended a Christmas party to celebrate a charity's record-breaking achievement. The Duchess amped up the glamour in an elegant midi dress by Burberry for the occasion which was held at The Foundling Museum in West London. The garment was embroidered with intricate purple stitching.

Sophie paired her look with a purple snakeskin clutch bag, pointed-toe black kitten heels, and a pair of golden drop earrings. Her ashy blonde locks were swept back in a low bun fastened with a velvet black scrunchie.

Sophie looked gorgeous in a Burberry dress (James Whatling)

The royal attended the evening to show support for Big Give and as Patron of two charities that took part in the Christmas Challenge: Wellbeing of Women and Shooting Star Children's Hospices.

Sophie donned a sparkling diadem (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Despite keeping her jewellery minimal for the occasion, Sophie recently dazzled in a twinkling diamond tiara at Buckingham Palace for a state banquet honouring the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani during their state visit to the UK.

Sophie donned the Wessex Aquamarine Necklace Tiara which is frosted with shimmering aquamarine diamonds.