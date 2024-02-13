Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's rarely-seen photo from the night that sparked their enduring love story

(Tim Graham)

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's enduring love story had an unlikely beginning to say the least.

Sophie Rhys-Jones, as she was formerly known, was just 22 when she locked eyes with Prince Edward, 23, for the first time. The Duchess was working in public relations at Capitol Radio when the royal stepped into the studio in 1987 - though it wasn't until six years later that sparks started to fly.

The future couple had yet another unexpected encounter in 1993, when Sophie was leading the publicity for the Prince’s Real Tennis Challenge event.

A rare, unearthed photograph from that night in 1993 shows the moment the couple's lives changed forever. See it below...

Sophie, dressed in a smart white blouse and embroidered waistcoat, looks shy yet sophisticated as she appears to silently oversee the event.

Just a few steps away from her is her future husband, Prince Edward, who dressed in tennis whites after playing a charity match.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, author of 'Prince Edward', the royal "surreptitiously" asked for Sophie's phone number that night - and the rest is history.

Making their love story even more special is the chance that Sophie and Edward were actually never meant to cross paths on that day in 1993.

Sophie’s former PR manager, Malcolm MacLaurin, told Seward that the chance encounter between the pair at Queen's tennis club in London was not planned.

She wrote: "Britain’s former number one player, Sue Barker, was booked to appear with Edward at a photocall being held in aid of the Prince Edward Challenge, which was raising money for local charities around Britain."

Yet Sky Sports opposed the British tennis player's appearance to promote another brand. With less than a 24-hour turnaround, Mr MacLaurin was left with no option but to "send one of his own employees" to be photographed with the Prince.

It must have been love at first sight for Sophie and Edward, however, as the lovebirds have been together ever since - tying the knot in 1999 at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Edward popped the question with a stunning Asprey and Garrard white gold ring featuring a two-carat oval diamond surrounded by two heart-shaped gemstones and rumoured to be worth £105,000.