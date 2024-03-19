Duchess Sophie surprises in eye-catching satin florals

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends a service to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS at Westminster Abbey (Max Mumby/Indigo)

Duchess Sophie looked supremely elegant as she stood alongside her sister-in-law Princess Anne for an engagement at Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, looked wonderful in an unexpected deep teal satin dress that was covered in white and warm brown flowers. The garment had a collarless neckline and long sleeves, as well as a cinched waistline and plated mid-length skirt.

Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie talked with South Korea's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Yoon Yeocheol (Getty)

Sophie teamed the elegant dress with a pair of drop earrings in an amber hue and stacked dainty gold bracelets. Her hair was tied into a soft updo that framed her face elegantly and the Duchess seemed to take a leaf out of Queen Letizia of Spain's book when it came to breathing new life into a royal makeup look.

Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie teamed up in the King's absence (Getty)

The royal's skin looked bronzed and glowy but she swapped out the minimal eye look for a Letizia-esque smokey pink-toned eyeshadow look with plenty of mascara.

Sophie was radiant in teal florals (Getty)

Princess Anne matched Sophie's sophisticated energy. The Princess Royal, 73, wore a heavy wool blue dress which nipped in at the waist and had a mandarin collar.

The royal popped on a silk patterned neck scarf and a double string of pearls to dress up the garment and wore her hair in her signature voluminous updo. Her makeup was barely detectable with just a wash of pink lipstick in a satin finish.

The royal ladies were seen together at Buckingham Palace at a reception for Korean war veterans to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War which they hosted on behalf of King Charles who is undergoing treatment following his cancer diagnosis.

Duchess Sophie poses for a picture with war veterans during a reception for Korean war veterans (Getty)

Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie were seen greeting Major General Eldon Millar, as well as South Korea's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Yoon Yeocheol, and Director of Remembrance, Philippa Rawlinson.

Duchess Sophie talks with veteran Roger Baker during the reception (Getty)

On behalf of the King, Anne and Sophie welcomed representatives from the Korean embassy, the Ministry of Defence, and the Royal British Legion, before mingling with 200 war veterans in the palace's Bow Room.

Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie also met Major General Eldon Millar and Director of Remembrance Philippa Rawlinson (Getty)

Duchess Sophie has been known to wow in florals, especially in the warmer months. Though royal followers may not be used to seeing her in such a structured floral look, it suits the Duchess well.

Sophie stunned in this feminine floral look last summer (Getty)

She previously wore a more ethereal floral dress to a service to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS at Westminster Abbey last July. Sophie's candy pink floaty dress was covered in oversized florals in hot pink and green, pairing nicely with her nude court shoes.

Sophie's look was accessorised with touches of blue (Getty)

Sophie also put a dressier take on a floral look last year when she attended Royal Ascot. The Duchess sported a white midi dress covered with multi-coloured pansies. The star of the show was her cornflower blue hat which tied in with her coordinating heels.

No one saw this floral look coming (Getty)

Bold florals were also the order of the day when she attended Royal Ascot one year prior. The bow-adorned bold gown was paired with an unexpected mustard bag and shoes, as well as the loudest hat with fan-like detailing that stood inches from her head.

