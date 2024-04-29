Duchess Sophie visits Ukraine for heartfelt reason

Duchess Sophie kicked off her visit to Ukraine on Monday to show her solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war and as part of her ongoing work to champion survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

Sophie, 59, is visiting the country at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Duchess Sophie is the first royal to visit Ukraine since the start of the war (Getty Images)

On Monday morning, she met with President Zelensky and First Lady Zelenska, before delivering a message on behalf of King Charles.

During her visit, Sophie, who is the first royal to visit Ukraine since the start of the war, also met with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence and survivors of torture, and with children who have been safely returned to Ukraine, after being separated from their families and deported by Russia.

The royal visited the country at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Sophie also paid her respects to those who lost their lives in Bucha, and visited the 'Road to Life' bridge which became a key part of the Ukrainian resistance when it was blown up to stop Russian troops proceeding to Kyiv, and which later became a route for fleeing people.

You may also like

Showing her support for Ukrainian women who have played key roles in the conflict and community recovery, Duchess Sophie also met with female volunteers who work to help their communities in the aftermath of the attacks with mental health care activities for children.

On International Women's Day in 2019, Prince Edward's wife publicly announced her commitment to champion the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda and the UK's Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI), at a reception for Women Peacebuilders at Buckingham Palace.

Duchess Sophie made a speech during a reception at Buckingham Palace for Women Peace builders on International Women's Day in 2019 (Getty Images)

At the time, she said: "As someone who firmly believes in the equality of men and women, I feel drawn to your cause and to do what I can to help raise further awareness of your work.

"To help give voice to women and girls who are being denied their fundamental rights as humans and are being subjected to harm and violence as a result of conflict, to promote those who seek to play a part in finding peace, and to support others as they attempt to rebuild their lives.

"Therefore I am publicly committing myself to doing what I can to champion and support WPS and PSVI and make this a central pillar of my work in the coming months and years."

The royal spoke with guests during the reception at Buckingham Palace (Getty Images)

Since then, she has taken part in a number of engagements and overseas trips to highlight international efforts towards women's roles in peacebuilding.

Sophie's visit to the Ukraine comes after she attended the NSPCC Corporate Impact Awards last week before heading to a reception for the Georgetown Institute of Women, Peace and Security Launch of the Women Peace and Security Index at the Royal Bank of Canada Brewin Dolphin in London.

In the afternoon, meanwhile, Sophie strode across the iconic zebra crossing after attending the Orbis Visionaries Reception at Abbey Road Studios in her role as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.