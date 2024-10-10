Duchess Sophie's appearance on CBeebies has fans all saying the same thing

The Duchess of Edinburgh is set to appear on a special episode of CBeebies Bedtime Stories on Thursday evening, and fans were delighted by a teaser clip.

In support of World Sight Day on 10 October, Sophie will read Specs For Rex by Yasmeen Ismail, which follows the story of a little lion who does not want to wear his new glasses to school.

Wearing a pink knit, tailored trousers and her own glasses, Sophie delivered a little introduction to the camera while holding a soft toy version of Rex, saying: "Do you or does anyone in your family wear glasses? Rex used to feel a little shy about wearing his glasses. They'll help him to see better, and they look fabulous, too. Make sure you join us for tonight's CBeebies Bedtime Story to find out how Rex gets on with his new specs."

Fans flooded the comments section in praise, with one writing: "The Duchess of Edinburgh would have made a wonderful teacher. Her voice is soft and soothing."

Another agreed, adding: "Couldn't agree more! What a gorgeous voice."

Others commented with "Love her voice," and "Beautiful voice".

"Lovely topic to cover," one said, while another added: "Wow the Duchess of Edinburgh that's a wonderful idea. Thank you I think all the children all over the world will feel more comfortable wearing there glasses to school and thank you for all your hard work too. You're amazing."

Sophie will read Specs the Rex (Guy Levy)

In the first trailer for the programme, Sophie said: "Millions of us need glasses to see the world clearly. World Sight Day is a reminder to all of us to take care of our eyes, whether we need glasses or not.

"Our eyes are precious, and our sight is something to cherish and look after. So, let's remember to take care of our eyes this World Sight Day."

Sophie will be the second royal family member to appear on the BBC programme (Guy Levy)

It comes after Sophie visited Tanzania last month in her capacity as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB).

The Duchess is following in the footsteps of the Princess of Wales who read The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, for CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The popular children's programme has welcomed a host of famous faces to read stories on the show including Tom Hardy, Dolly Parton, Harry Style and Dave Grohl.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories airs each weekday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.