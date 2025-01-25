Duchess Sophie's view from beautiful terrace at grand estate goes on forever

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey (Getty)

Away from the hustle and bustle of London, the Dukeand Duchess of Edinburgh live in the beautiful countryside estate Bagshot Park in Surrey.

There, the family has ample space and spectacular views.

The couple, who wed in 1999 and share two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, moved into their sprawling manor home shortly after they married, and the Grade-II listed building has been their private residence ever since.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh reside in Bagshot (Getty Images)

Though the grounds have been part of the Crown Estate for centuries, the present mansion was built in the place of a former home on the royal park in 1879. It was also extended and restored in recent years, meaning it has a wonderful balance of modernity and period for the family.

Prince Edward and Sophie don't often share a look inside their private home, but aerial shots show how grand it is.

Bagshot Park sits on 51 acres that cross the border between Surrey and Berkshire.

The surrounding land is so vast it also heads towards Windsor Great Park where Windsor Castle is situated.

Aerial shot of Bagshot Park where Edward and Sophie live (Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's impressive garden terrace

While the main building – which reportedly boasts over 100 different rooms – is undeniably beautiful, the jewel in its crown is arguably the surrounding gardens.

One element of the impressive outdoor area is the half-moon terrace which is located at the rear of the building. It provides the most staggering view that they're lucky enough to call their back garden.

The mansion sits on 51 acres of land (Getty Images)

The terrace overlooks a view that appears to go on forever. Sophie and Edward likely have a team of hardworking grounds people and gardeners to keep the sprawling lawns and hedges in tip-top condition.

There are also manicured hedges in pretty patterns with a pond at the centre of the half-moon shape, adding to the regal feel of the outdoor space.

Rare look inside Edward and Sophie's royal residence

We haven't seen many rooms inside the main house – estimated to be worth around £30 million – but we have seen small glimpses.

When Sophie invited BBC journalist Naga Munchetty into her home for an interview, we saw one room with teal carpets, sky-high ceilings and a grand fireplace.

The Duchess of Edinburgh previously filmed inside her kitchen for a charity video (X/Twitter)

The room was also full of stunning period elements such as wooden furniture, gold-framed portraits on the wall and vintage ornaments placed on the work surfaces.

Back in 2020, Sophie filmed a video cooking scones in their gorgeous kitchen and it's clear it's been modernised to suit their family home.

Sophie previously invited BBC's Naga Munchetty inside Bagshot Park to film

The colour scheme is neutral and features marble-topped surfaces and dark blue cabinets.

The kitchen also has ample cooking space with ovens and a microwave cleverly placed above the surfaces, providing more space for food prep.

