The Duchess of Sussex just gave a lesson in dressing for the heatwave

Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex pleased thousands of baseball fans by joining husband Prince Harry on a London engagement.

The new parents attended the Major League Baseball (MLB) game at Olympic Park to watch the New York Yankees take on their famed rival, the Boston Red Sox.

Prior to the match, the couple visited the teams' dressing rooms where they received miniature baseball shirts for their seven-week-old son, Archie, with his name emblazoned across the back.

Taking a break from maternity leave, Meghan demonstrated how to dress for a heatwave in a black belted dress by Stella McCartney - which has since sold out online.

To finish the summer ensemble, she chose her go-to £581 Aquazzura Deneuve flats and $395 (approximately £311) turquoise stud earrings by designer Jennifer Meyer.

During the engagement, Meghan was introduced to player Mookie Betts who learned he was a distant relative of the 37-year-old last May, after a genealogist discovered that their ancestors are from the same part of Alabama.

"We're family somehow," he told her, before the former actress hugged him.

Following the embrace, Prince Harry turned to the rest of the team to ask whether anyone else wanted to be related to the Duchess of Sussex, with a large number of players raising their hands.

