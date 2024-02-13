Duchess of Sussex joins podcast company that wants to make life ‘suck less’

Lemonada Media has announced a new partnership with the Duchess - Lemonada Media

The Duchess of Sussex has signed a new podcast deal with a female-founded company that wants to “make life suck less”.

The Duchess, who produced one series of her podcast Archetypes for Spotify before parting ways with the company, has signed with Lemonada Media to develop and host a new series.

The announcement came shortly after the launch of the Sussexes’ new website, which used the Duchess’s old coat of arms to illustrate the words “The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.

The revamped website described the Duchess as a “feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity” as well as “one of the most influential women in the world”.

‘Mission to make life suck less’

Critics questioned the suitability of using the coat of arms, with one arguing it could ago against the “spirit” of the couple’s understanding with Buckingham Palace to not trade on their royal status.

The Duchess said she was “overjoyed” to be joining the “family” at Lemonada, which describes itself as an “award-winning, independent, audio-first podcast network, with a mission to make life suck less”.

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” the Duchess said.

“Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.

‘Dynamic new podcasts’

“Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works.

“I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

Lemonada Media’s best known podcast to date is “Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus”, with more than 50 other audio shows spanning topics from ageing to parenting in crisis, “being trans” and having “good sex”.

Founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs, celebrity signings so far include comedian Sarah Silverman and singer Meghan Trainor.