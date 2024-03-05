Duchess of York called Turkish banker accused of theft “kind and supportive” after £1.4m payment

Selman Turk is facing jail after he was found guilty of contempt of court for failing to provide details of a string of payments

Sarah, Duchess of York has praised a “kind and supportive” banker who paid her family £1.4 million he allegedly stole from a Turkish heiress.

The letter from Sarah Ferguson to Selman Turk was revealed as he was found guilty of contempt of court for failing to provide details of a string of payments and was warned that he is facing jail.

The Duke of York, 63, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 64, and their daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, received payments totalling £1.4 million out of the more than £40 million Turk is accused of stealing from Nebahat Evyap Isbilen.

In 2019, when the payments were made, the Duchess wrote to Turk telling him that she wished to “honour” him with a dinner at Royal Lodge, the home she shares with her ex-husband on the Windsor estate.

The Yorks have now agreed a private settlement with Mrs Isbilen, 77, which will keep them out of the complex legal case in which Turk and various offshore companies are being sued.

But High Court judge Sir Anthony Mann – who has never been shown the full settlement – said that it “must be treated with caution” and noted that “something odd was going on” with the payments.

Lawyers for Mrs Isbilen argue that some of the payments were “part of a scheme” between Tarek Kaituni, a convicted Libyan gun smuggler who had links to Colonel Gaddafi, and Turk “to get moneys to the Duke of York”.

The nature of the relationship between the Prince Andrew and Duchess and Turk, or the reason he gave them money, remain unclear.

It is not alleged that the Yorks were aware the money was stolen and they are not accused of any wrongdoing.

Sarah, Duchess of York, wrote to Selman Turk in 2019 telling him that she wished to "honour" him with a dinner at Royal Lodge

Sir Anthony found Turk guilty of contempt after he failed to comply with an earlier court order that stated he had to disclose details of a number of transactions, including some of the payments to the Yorks.

Sentencing was adjourned until Wednesday to allow Turk’s lawyers to explain to him the full details of his 109-page judgment.

“I think it is undesirable and unfair to send a man to prison – as that is the prospect he will face – when he does not understand fully the judgment,” Sir Anthony said.

Story continues

Mrs Isbilen hired Turk, a former Goldman Sachs banker, to help transfer her assets out of Turkey, where her husband, a wealthy MP, is a political prisoner.

She has alleged that he tricked her into making one payment of £750,000 to the Duke, after claiming the Royal had helped to secure her a passport.

The money was transferred nine days after Turk won an award for his digital bank business idea from Pitch@Palace, the Duke’s Dragons’ Den-style initiative, at St James’s Palace.

The Duke paid the money back when court proceedings were first issued.

Turk says that it was “a gift to the Duke of York on his daughter’s wedding” that he admits arranging but says that he did so on Mrs Isbilen’s instructions.

The York payments included unexplained instalments adding up to £350,000 to the Duke, £225,000 to the Duchess and £25,000 to Princess Eugenie.

The Yorks have agreed a private settlement with Nebahat Evyap Isbilen, the Turkish heiress at the heart of the legal case against Turk - CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images

In his judgment, Sir Anthony Mann said: “There is no doubt that there was some sort of relationship. In his cross-examination Mr Turk claimed to have visited them 20 or 30 times (reduced slightly in a later answer).

“On 13th October 2019 the Duchess wrote to him (copied to Mr Kaituni), saying:

‘Dear Salman, I am Sarah, the friend of Tarek. You have been incredibly kind and supportive and I wish to honour your support and care. Would you be so kind to help and I would be delighted to invite you and Mrs Turk to dinner at Royal Lodge.’

“Mr Turk was sure that he had met the Duchess many times before this email but was unable to explain why, if that was the case, the Duchess felt the need to introduce herself in that manner. The nature of the “support” was not investigated before me.”

He noted that the weight of the settlement on his judgment was limited as there had been “no formal steps” taken to introduce it as hearsay evidence and “no supporting material from the participants” was available.

Sir Anthony said the agreement was “far from conclusive or weighty enough” to establish guilt and “one does not know why the parties” were keen to acknowledge Turk’s knowledge of the transactions, adding that the agreement “must be treated with caution”.

The payments to the Duchess began in August 2019, just three months before the Pitch@Palace event, and were said to relate to her work as a brand ambassador for solar power firm, Pegasus Group Holdings, with which Mr Turk has no obvious connection.

Salman Turk at Pitch@Palace, a Dragons' Den-style initiative, at St James's Palace where he won an award for his digital bank business idea

Payments were made through Alphabet Capital Ltd, owned and operated by businessman Adrian Gleave, 52, who made his name running caravan parks, which it was said in the judgment “had previously made, and might in the future make, substantial payments to HRH Prince Andrew the Duke of York”.

Payments to the company “would enable it to make substantial further payments to HRH Prince Andrew the Duke of York”, according to the settlement agreement between the Yorks and Mrs Isbilen which has also been signed by Mr Gleave.

Sir Anthony noted: “Something odd was going on here, and I have found it to be the case (as accepted by Mr Turk) that Alphabet was used as a vehicle for getting money to the Duchess, but it is not clear, beyond reasonable doubt, that there was an overall scheme of Mr Turk to use Mrs Isbilen’s money to pay the Duke of York.”

“That may well become more apparent at a trial, but it is not sufficiently apparent on this application with its more limited evidence and its high standard of proof.”

A date for the trial relating to the fraud has not yet been set.