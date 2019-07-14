The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Wimbledon final

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon for the men's singles final today (14 July). The royal couple are regulars at the annual tennis tournament, often watching the final from the Royal Box on Centre Court. This year they will watch Novak Djokovic play Roger Federer for the all-important trophy.

Kate opted to wear a light blue flared dress for the occasion, while William was dressed in a light grey linen suit jacket and navy trousers. She paired her dress with a silver watch, nude ankle-strap heels and delicate pearl droplet earrings.

The duke and duchess arrived early ahead of the match to greet other members of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, of which the duchess is a patron.

It's Kate's third outing to Wimbledon this year; she first attended solo on day two of the tournament, wearing a white belted Suzannah dress.

She then made a much-talked-about appearance at the ladies' single's final yesterday (13 July), where she was joined by her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, and sister Pippa Middleton. She wore a green Dolce & Gabbana dress to watch Serena Williams play Simona Halep.

